Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - Fairwinds Credit Union members can score one of 100 pairs of free tickets to the game when they present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, Fairwinds members can still take advantage of a Buy-One-Get-One offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

Purchase tickets for Sunday, March 1 vs. Florida

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (26-25-5-1) close out a three-in-three set with the Florida Everblades (40-13-3-2) in the 10th of 14 meetings this season. Orlando trails the series 2-5-1-1; five of the games played between the two clubs this season have been decided by two or fewer goals.

SMITH TO GET FIRST START: After Clint Windsor started both Friday and Saturday's contest, goaltender Jeff Smith will get his first start between the pipes. The University of Massachusetts - Lowell alumnus made a relief appearance for Windsor on Friday, making 18 saves on 21 shots against.

HUNTINGTON BACK: The Solar Bears will receive an offensive boost in the form of Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jimmy Huntington, who was reassigned from the Syracuse Crunch yesterday afternoon. Huntington has two assists in two games against Florida this season.

DONAGHEY MOVED TO RESERVE LIST: Cody Donaghey will get the afternoon off as the defenseman has been placed on the team's reserve list. Zane Schartz will replace Donaghey on the blue line. Defenseman Kevin Lohan has also been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 20; he will be eligible to return to the lineup after March 4.

OLSON CHIPPING IN ANOTHER MULTI-POINT OUTING: Trevor Olson is tied for the team lead with two goals against the Everblades this season; after last night's two-assist performance, the Solar Bears are 6-0-0-0 this season when Olson enjoys a multi-point game.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Everblades became the second team in the South Division to clinch a spot in the 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs following their win over Jacksonville last night. Since dropping a season-high three consecutive games in regulation from Jan. 7-11, the Everblades have gone 18-2-1-0.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

