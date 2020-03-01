Royals Roar too Loud as the Railers Fall 4-1

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC(19-35-4-0, 42pts) closed out their home three in three weekend losing 4-1 to the Reading Royals (34-16-5-1,74pts) in front of 5,298 fans at the DCU Center on Sunday afternoon. The Railers host the Reading Royals on Saturday, March 7that 7pm for Worcester WooSox Night.

The Reading Royals scored goals in the first two minutes of each period as Frank DiChiara (1-1-2) and Pascal Laberge (1-1-2) recorded multi point performances with Tom McCollum making 30 saves in net for the victory. Midway through the third period Lincoln Griffin (1-0-1) scored his first goal as a Railer as Ian Milosz made 28 saves in net for the loss.

It took just 63 seconds for the Royals to net the first goal when Frank DiChiara (21st) sent a wicked wrister from the top of the left circle over the glove of Ian Milosz to take a 1-0 lead. Worcester was outshot 10-1 in the opening minutes of the period but turned it around as the period went on. The Railers trailed 1-0 through 20 minutes of play and were outshot 14-10 in the opening stanza.

Another early period goal from Reading to start period number two just 62 seconds in when Pascal Laberge (5th) walked in form the near goal line and ripped one over the glove of Ian Milosz to increase the Royals lead to 2-0. Just 43 seconds later from the blue line Max Wllman (9th) sent a wrist shot through a screen in front once again beating the glove of Ian Milosz extending the Reading advantage to 3-0. Worcester trailed 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Yet again an early opening period goal for the Royals when Garrett Cecere (2nd) snapped off a wrister in the high slot finding the back of the net to increase the Reading lead to 4-0 just 64 seconds into the third period. Prior to that Rob Michel (1stFM) and Cody Payne (2ndFM) dropped the gloves just 35 seconds into the stanza after Michel delivered a high hit to Ross Olsson. Midway through the period Lincoln Griffin (2nd) scored his first as a Railer finishing off a three on two with a blast from the top of the left circle over the glove of Tom McCollum at 9:13 to decrease the deficit down to 4-1. Tom McCollum made 10 saves in the final twenty minutes to give Reading a 4-1 victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Lincoln Griffin (1-0-1, +1, 4 shots) 2nd star: Pascal Laberge (1-1-2, +3) 1st star: Frank DiChiara (1-1-2).... final shots were 32-31 in favor of Reading .... Tom McCollum (11-6-1) made 30 saves on 31 shots for Reading.... Ian Milosz (3-5-1) made 28 saves on 32 shots for Worcester while Jakub Skarek served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Reading went 0-for-2...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Dylan Sadowy (IR), Arnaud Durandeau (INJ), Evan Buitenhuis (INJ), Connor Doherty, Myles McGurty, and Griff Jeszka did not dress for Worcester.... Nic Pierog, Ben Thomson, and Linus Soderstrom are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Justin Murray has now played in 48 straight games.... Lincoln Griffin scored his first goal as a Railer in his second game for Worcester.... Eddie Matsushima and Shane Walsh each recorded assists.... Ross Olsson, Lincoln Griffin, and Jack Stander led the Railers with four shots a piece.... Worcester has 14 games left on the regular season eight of which are at the DCU Center.... The Railers are now 16-14-1-0 all-time vs. the Royals and 9-5-1-0 at the DCU Center.

What's on tap - Worcester Woo Sox Night!

On Saturday, March 7 the Railers host the Reading Royals on Worcester WooSox Night at 7pm. Doors will open at 5:30pm and the first 3,000 fans will receive a free voucher for an April/May Pawtucket PawSox game.

The 2013 World Series Trophy will be on display from 5:30-8:30pm in the concourse and Boston Red Sox alumni (World Series Champion Lenny Dinardo and Oil Can Boyd are confirmed) will sign autographs until 6:45pm.

Check out the WooSox table to get the most up to date info on the new Polar Park being built in Worcester and hang out with mascots Paws andSox!!

Celebrate the Boston Red Sox AAA affiliate move to Worcester with the Worcester Railers!

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.