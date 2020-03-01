Game Preview: Growlers at IceMen, March 1, 2020
March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Newfoundland Growlers vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #26
Referee: Stan Szczurek (#15) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Cory Sellers (#84)
Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV
Tickets may be purchased at arena box office, or ONLINE
About Today's Game: The Icemen play host to the defending Kelly Cup champions this afternoon. Jacksonville (50 pts) remains eight points back of third place Orlando (58 pts) and seven points back of fourth place Greenville (57 pts)....The Sunshine State has not been kind to the Growlers in their Florida tour this week. Newfoundland dropped a 3-0 decision to the Florida Everblades on Friday and fell last night in Orlando by a 5-1 count. Despite this, the Growlers remain atop the North Division, with a three-point edge over second place Reading.
Series History: Today marks the first and only meeting between the two teams this season. The Icemen lead the All-Time series 2-1.
About the Icemen: Mike Hedden has scored six goals in the last seven games.....Craig Martin's point and assists streak ended at five games last night. Martin had accrued nine assists during this stretch....February was a very productive month for leading scorer Chase Lang. Lang totaled 18 points (8g, 10a) and leads the Icemen in scoring with 47 points.
About the Growlers: Brady Ferguson leads Newfoundland with 52 points (18g, 34a)....Justin Brazeau is tied for the league lead with nine power play goals. The Growlers boast the league's third best power play unit at 23.8-percent....Newfoundland's roster features goaltender Angus Redmond. Redmond made seven appearances for Jacksonville last season.
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Friday, March 6, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Faith & Family Night!
Saturday, March 7, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Nickelodeon Night! The Icemen will wear special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle jerseys!
Sunday, March 8, vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m. -It's Publix Family Funday game and Pucks & Paws! The Icemen will wear the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys. In addition, fans can bring their dog to the game for Pucks & Paws presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital.
2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union
