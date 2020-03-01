Swamp Rabbits Engineer Comeback Win in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - In a must-win rematch game, the Swamp Rabbits bounced back in epic fashion. Despite trailing by two goals twice, the Swamp Rabbits scored three straight goals and finished victorious in a 4-3 win over the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Entering the third down 3-2, Patrick Bajkov could not have snapped his eleven-game scoring drought at a better time.

At 12:18 of the third period, Bajkov tipped a pass from Mason Baptista past Dan Bakala on a faceoff win and into the net for his 20th goal of the season, tying the game at three.

Three minutes later, Michael Pelech gave the Swamp Rabbits their first lead of the game after burying a change-up shot past Bakala, to pull ahead for the first time. The score stayed that way for the final five minutes of the period, and the 'Bits collapsed defensively around goaltender Ryan Bednard, who stood tall and stopped all twelve Indy shots in the third period.

It was the first win when trailing after two periods for the Swamp Rabbits this season.

The Swamp Rabbits fell early in the game when a shot from Liam Coughlin soared past Bednard and into the net at the 7:57 mark of the first period.

Bobby MacIntyre got called for slashing a minute later, but the Swamp Rabbits were not able to capitalize on the man advantage. Instead, MacIntyre came flying out of the penalty box on a breakaway and slid one past Bednard at the 10:57 mark.

It seemed like the Swamp Rabbits were going to end the first period chasing the Fuel by two goals, but Kamerin Nault did not let that happen. With twenty seconds to go in the frame, a snap shot by Nault beat an off-balance Bakala at the 19:41 mark, and the Swamp Rabbits only trailed by one goal going into the first intermission.

Cédric Lacroix got called for roughing early in the second period, and MacIntyre made him pay for it fourteen seconds later with a power play goal to extend Indy's lead 3-1.

Baptista put the Swamp Rabbits back within one at the 12:53 mark of the second period with a tip in off a shot from Chad Duchesne. Greenville ended the second period trailing Indy by one again.

Baptista led the way with two points and a +3 rating. Bednard was magnificent throughout with a 34-save performance.

The Swamp Rabbits will get their chance at a rematch on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network or on ECHL.TV.

