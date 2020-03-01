Third Period Goals Propel Greenville over Indy
March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - In their third game in three days, the Indy Fuel closed out the weekend with the second of back to back games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Earning a 2-1 lead in the first period, Indy would score one more in the second period but would be outscored by Greenville in the third and fall 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Scoring the first goal of the game eight minutes in, Liam Coughlin threw a puck at the net and gathered his own rebound to beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard. Doubling the Fuel lead after stepping out of the penalty box, Bobby MacIntyre tucked the puck through the fivehole of Bednard. Cutting the Fuel lead in half, Greenville's Kamerin Nault fired a puck past an off-balance Dan Bakala to send the teams into the locker room with a score of 2-1.
After an early roughing penalty to Cedric Lacroix, Indy's Bobby MacIntyre scored his second goal of the game, wiring a puck past Bednar and giving Indy a 3-1 lead. Cutting the Fuel lead in half again, Mason Baptista deflected a puck thrown on net by Chad Duchesne to make the score 3-2.
Tying the game with seven minutes remaining in the game, Patrick Bajkov buried a puck through a sprawling Dan Bakala after a spinorama pass from Mason Baptista. Taking the lead with just under five minutes to play, Michael Pelach threw a puck on net and beat a screened Dan Bakala.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2020
- Pair of Shorthanded Goals Doom Rush in Series Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Christopoulos Earns First Pro Shutout as Walleye Blank Nailers - Toledo Walleye
- Walleye Win Big at Home - Wheeling Nailers
- Appleby Stymies Solar Bears in Everblades' Fourth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Home Win Streak Snapped at Five in 3-0 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceMen Close Weekend with Loss to Growlers - Jacksonville IceMen
- Swamp Rabbits Engineer Comeback Win in Indianapolis - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Third Period Goals Propel Greenville over Indy - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Score 6 to Streak Past Mariners - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Fall to South Carolina in See-Saw Affair - Maine Mariners
- Royals Roar too Loud as the Railers Fall 4-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- McCollum Wins Third Straight, Royals Ding Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Melt the IceMen, 9-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Growlers at IceMen, March 1, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Seek Five-Point Weekend at Railers - Reading Royals
- Greg Chase recalled from Maine, Jake Elmer reassigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Defeats Utah 4-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Bounce Back against Wichita - Allen Americans
- Rush Win Wild Affair to Force Rubber Match on Sunday - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Lose to Rapid City Despite Brent Gates Hat Trick - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Topple Defending Champs, 5-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Colton Point's First Pro Shutout Leads Steelheads to Sixth-Straight Win, 4-0 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.