Third Period Goals Propel Greenville over Indy

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In their third game in three days, the Indy Fuel closed out the weekend with the second of back to back games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Earning a 2-1 lead in the first period, Indy would score one more in the second period but would be outscored by Greenville in the third and fall 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring the first goal of the game eight minutes in, Liam Coughlin threw a puck at the net and gathered his own rebound to beat Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard. Doubling the Fuel lead after stepping out of the penalty box, Bobby MacIntyre tucked the puck through the fivehole of Bednard. Cutting the Fuel lead in half, Greenville's Kamerin Nault fired a puck past an off-balance Dan Bakala to send the teams into the locker room with a score of 2-1.

After an early roughing penalty to Cedric Lacroix, Indy's Bobby MacIntyre scored his second goal of the game, wiring a puck past Bednar and giving Indy a 3-1 lead. Cutting the Fuel lead in half again, Mason Baptista deflected a puck thrown on net by Chad Duchesne to make the score 3-2.

Tying the game with seven minutes remaining in the game, Patrick Bajkov buried a puck through a sprawling Dan Bakala after a spinorama pass from Mason Baptista. Taking the lead with just under five minutes to play, Michael Pelach threw a puck on net and beat a screened Dan Bakala.

