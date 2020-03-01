ECHL Transactions - March 1
March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 1, 2020:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Norfolk:
Sean Christensen, D
Jonah Wasylak, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Anthony McVeigh, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Gage Torrel, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Maine:
Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg Chase, F recalled by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Kyle Froese, D activated from reserve
Delete Mark Tremaine, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Add Bryson Cianfrone, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/29]
Add Trevor Olson, F activated from reserve [2/29]
Delete Mikhail Shalagin, F placed on reserve [2/29]
Reading:
Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Marly Quince, F added to active roster (traded from Reading) [2/27]
Toledo:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jake Clifford, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Knight, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Sasha Larocque, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ruslan Rakhmatov, D traded to Norfolk
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Growlers at IceMen, March 1, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Seek Five-Point Weekend at Railers - Reading Royals
- Greg Chase recalled from Maine, Jake Elmer reassigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Defeats Utah 4-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Bounce Back against Wichita - Allen Americans
- Rush Win Wild Affair to Force Rubber Match on Sunday - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Lose to Rapid City Despite Brent Gates Hat Trick - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Topple Defending Champs, 5-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Colton Point's First Pro Shutout Leads Steelheads to Sixth-Straight Win, 4-0 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.