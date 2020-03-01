ECHL Transactions - March 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 1, 2020:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Norfolk:

Sean Christensen, D

Jonah Wasylak, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Anthony McVeigh, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Gage Torrel, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Maine:

Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg Chase, F recalled by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Kyle Froese, D activated from reserve

Delete Mark Tremaine, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Cody Donaghey, D placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Add Bryson Cianfrone, F signed contract, added to active roster [2/29]

Add Trevor Olson, F activated from reserve [2/29]

Delete Mikhail Shalagin, F placed on reserve [2/29]

Reading:

Add Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Marly Quince, F added to active roster (traded from Reading) [2/27]

Toledo:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jake Clifford, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Knight, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Sasha Larocque, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Ruslan Rakhmatov, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ruslan Rakhmatov, D traded to Norfolk

ECHL Stories from March 1, 2020

