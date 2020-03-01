IceMen Close Weekend with Loss to Growlers

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - Justin Brazeau scored four goals to guide the Newfoundland Growlers to a 9-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday Afternoon.

The defending champion Growlers wasted little time to grab the early lead. Just 3:50 into the opening frame, towering forward Justin Brazeau skated just outside the slot and floated a backhanded shot that clipped past Icemen netminder Adam Carlson.

Brazeau struck again with nine minutes remaining in the first period. Following a faceoff win in the offensive zone, Newfoundland defenseman Marcus Power snapped a shot from the point that was tipped and redirected into the net by Brazeau. Brazeau's second of the game extend the Growlers lead to 2-0 at the first intermission.

The Growlers made it 3-0 just three minutes into the second period, when leading scorer Brady Ferguson accepted a pass in the slot. Ferguson snapped a shot that ripped cleanly into the net for the tally.

Four minutes later, Brazeau completed the hat trick when the puck bounced to him off an Icemen skate. Brazeau scooped up the loose rubber and shot it high into the Jacksonville net for the hat trick and extend the Newfoundland lead to 4-0.

Jacksonville got on the board 50 seconds later, when John Albert found Mike Hedden at the top of the crease. Hedden flipped a backhanded shot that beat goaltender Zhukov. Hedden has scored seven goals in the last eight games.

Two minutes later, the Growlers quickly quelled any Icemen momentum, when Marcus Power netted a goal from the slot to put Newfoundland in front 5-1.

The Growlers scored a sixth goal before the close of the second period when Ferguson finished off a wraparound attempt to take a 6-1 lead into the second break.

The Growlers continued their bite in the third, tacking on three more goals, including a fourth by Brazeau to eventually seal the commanding 9-1 victory.

The Icemen are back on the road Wednesday in Estero when they battle the Florida Everblades. Game time is set at 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast Information: Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

Upcoming Home Game & Promotions

Friday, March 6, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Faith & Family Night!

Saturday, March 7, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Nickelodeon Night! The Icemen will wear special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle jerseys!

Sunday, March 8, vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m. -It's Publix Family Funday game and Pucks & Paws! The Icemen will wear the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys! In addition, fans can bring their dog to the game for Pucks & Paws presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

