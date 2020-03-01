Appleby Stymies Solar Bears in Everblades' Fourth Straight Win

ESTERO, Fla. - Behind a season-high 40 saves from Ken Appleby, the Florida Everblades earned their fourth straight win with a 3-0 triumph over the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon at the Amway Center.

In their third game in three days and seventh contest in their last 12 days, the Everblades (41-13-3-2, 87 pts.) scored in the first minute of the second period and withstood a 33-shot barrage from the Solar Bears (26-26-5-1, 58 pts.) over the final two periods to win for the 19th time in their last 22 games.

For the fifth time in the last two days, the line of Michael Huntebrinker, Hunter Garlent and Darik Angeli combined for a goal, with this edition starting the scoring in the second period. Huntebrinker pulled the puck free in front of Appleby to start a Florida rush. Angeli's rink-wide feed to the left-wing circle found Huntebrinker, and he managed to sneak his shot through traffic past Orlando goaltender Jeff Smith only 47 seconds into the middle frame.

Florida added a critical insurance goal less than nine minutes into the third. Justin Auger helped create the chance, skating through the left-wing circle on a zone rush. His initial shot from the low slot was blocked, but Joe Pendenza tracked the loose puck and fired it upstairs.

Orlando tried to climb within one a little more than two minutes later, but Appleby denied a series of chances near the net mouth to preserve his third shutout of the season.

Garlent sealed the victory with his third goal in the last two games, striking on an empty net with 44 seconds left in the game.

BLADES BITES

Florida improved to 8-1-1 in the first 10 meetings against Orlando this season.

Appleby's shutout was the 12th of his pro career. The Everblades now have six total shutouts this season, which is already two more than all of last season.

Garlent (1g, 1a) picked up his fourth straight multi-point game. He has 10 points in his last four games (4g, 6a).

Huntebrinker has four goals and seven points in a four-game point streak.

Angeli had his second straight multi-point game with two assists.

Florida has lost just twice in regulation in its last 22 games and has a 19-2-1 record in that stretch.

The Everblades finished the three-game week with a perfect 16-for-16 penalty kill, including a 6-for-6 effort on Sunday against Orlando.

NEXT UP

Florida starts its seventh straight three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

