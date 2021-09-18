McBroom Breaks Storm Chasers-Era Single-Season Home Run Record in Extra-Inning Loss

PAPILLION, Neb. - First baseman Ryan McBroom hit his 31st home run of the season to break the franchise record for the most home runs in a single season in the Storm Chasers era (2011-pres.), but the Omaha Storm Chasers lost to the Iowa Cubs, 6-5, in 12 innings at Werner Park.

McBroom's blast came in the sixth inning, when he launched a 2-1 pitch from Iowa (50-68) right-hander Joe Biagini over the left-field fence to put Omaha (64-54) in front, 3-0. The solo shot broke a tie with Carlos Peguero (30, 2014) for the most home runs in a single season in the Storm Chasers era (2011-pres.). The overall single-season franchise record belongs to Chris Hatcher (46, 1998). McBroom went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 22 games.

Omaha's first run came in the first inning when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an infield single by catcher Cam Gallager, who made a Major League rehab appearance. The Chasers took a 2-0 lead in the third, when right fielder Nick Pratto hit a line-drive solo home run down the right-field line.

Pratto's home run was his 30th of the season, making him the ninth player in Minor League Baseball-and fourth on the Storm Chasers-to hit at least 30 home runs this year. MJ Melendez (37), Witt Jr. (32), and McBroom (31) also have 30 or more home runs this season.

Right-hander Brandon Barker held the I-Cubs scoreless for six innings, striking out five and walking one while allowing just three hits to record his second quality start of the season.

Iowa broke through in the seventh against right-hander Collin Snider, scoring two runs on three hits. Johneshwy Fargas singled, stole second, and scored on a single by Abiatal Avelino, who later scored on a single by Andrew Romine. The I-Cubs tied the game in the eighth against right-hander Jace Vines, when Nico Hoerner scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Avelino.

Iowa pitching retired 11 straight batters following McBroom's home run in the sixth, including all three in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Right-hander Dylan Coleman loaded the bases on a bunt single and a walk in the 10th inning, but stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout and a 1-2-3 double play. Omaha loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th, but failed to score against right-hander Ethan Roberts.

Iowa took the lead in top of the 12th inning. After loading the bases on a walk and intentional walk, Taylor Gushue lined a three-run, bases-clearing triple down the right-field line to put the I-Cubs ahead, 6-3.

Omaha scored twice in the bottom of the 12th-first on a run-scoring fielder's choice that plated second baseman Lucius Fox and next on an RBI single from Pratto-before third baseman Emmanuel Rivera grounded out to end the game, stranding the potential tying and winning runs on base.

It was Omaha's fourth straight loss. The Chasers fell to 9-4 in extra-inning games this season.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs on Friday, when left-hander Jake Kalish (2-5, 6.75) faces left-hander Luis Lugo (1-3, 5.04). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

