Norfolk Routed in Loss to Jacksonville Saturday Night

The Norfolk Tides lost, 11-4, to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp after allowing runs in all but three innings played. The three home runs hit by the Tides only gave them four runs in a seven-run loss.

The Jumbo Shrimp went up 1-0 over the Tides after they had three consecutive hits in the second inning. Deven Marrero hit the first single of the game after two previous Jumbo Shrimp batters were put out. Joe Dunand hit a single of his own and Marrero was able to advance to third off a fielding error by Tides center fielder Yusniel Diaz. Justin Twine hit a double to center, scoring Marrero.

Both teams scored in the top of the fourth inning, with the Tides scoring three runs and the Jumbo Shrimp scoring one. At the top of the inning, Corey Bird and Joe Dunand doubled and singled respectfully to put runners in scoring position. A run was scored on a fielder's choice after the Tides got Dunand out at second allowing for Bird to cross home plate putting the Jumbo Shrimp up 2-0 over the Tides.

The Jumbo Shrimp's lead was short lived after the Tides responded with a three run inning at the bottom of the fourth to take the lead 3-2. The Tides only scores came off a solo home run by Mason McCoy and a two-run home run by Jahmai Jones. That was McCoy's second home run of the series, with him hitting a two-run home run on September 14. This is Jones' first game back with the Tides after an 18-game stretch with the Orioles. In those 18 games, Jones went .164 (9-for-55) with three doubles and three RBI.

The leader in RBI for the Jumbo Shrimp, Monte Harrison added two more after his two-run double with the bases loaded put the Jumbo Shrimp back out in front. A single, double, and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Jumbo Shrimp with no outs as Harrison took back the lead for the Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in the fifth.

Two sacrifice flies scored runs for the Jumbo Shrimp, as the Tides couldn't get many of the Jumbo Shrimp batters out. Joe Dunand hit a sac fly in the fifth and Brian Miller hit one in the sixth to score back-back runs. Connor Justus singled, but was advanced to third on a wild pitch by Claudio Custodio and catching error by Jahmai Jones trying to get Justus out at second. With Justus on third and with two outs, the Tides give up another run after a throwing error by Rylan Bannon allows Bryson Brigman to reach first safely and for Justus to score. The Jumbo Shrimp went up 7-3, after two sac flies by them and two errors by the Tides.

A two-run single by Bryson Brigman in the eighth and a two-run home run by Joe Dunand in the ninth are the last runs scored by the Knights. They finished the game with 11 runs scored on 16 hits. Six Jumbo Shrimp batters had two or more hits; while two batters had three hits. The Tides allowed eight extra-base hits in the game, tying their season-high, after giving up seven doubles and a home run.

A solo home run by Tyler Nevin in the eighth was the Tides only last minute effort to try and make a comeback over the Jumbo Shrimp. All of the runs scored by the Tides were off home runs. This is the eighth game this season that the Tides have only scored runs off of home runs.

The battle of the home runs between Bannon and Nevin heading towards the last 11 games of the season. They came into the game tied in home runs after Bannon had hit a home run in the previous game on September 17 against the Jumbo Shrimp. However, Nevin took the lead after his home run in the eighth put him at 16 home runs on the year.

Tides Dean Kremer started the game but was quickly relieved after just 2.0 innings pitched after surrendering three hits and one run with only two strikeouts. This is the fewest number of innings that he has pitched in as a starter since pitching only 1.2 innings in a game against the Durham Bulls on July 6, where he allowed five hits, seven runs, and a home run.

The Tides lost after an impressive hitting outing from the Jumbo Shrimp. The 11-4 loss leads the Tides into the last game of the year against the Jumbo Shrimp, which will be tomorrow, September 19, at 1:05 p.m.

