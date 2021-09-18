Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18th 6:15 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (56-62) vs. Louisville Bats (50-67) Game 5 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #119 of 130 Home Game #59 of 65

RHP T.J. Zeuch (2-0, 6.84 ERA) vs. RHP Tim Adleman (1-1, 3.79 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds rallied back late and won for the third straight night, taking down the Louisville Bats 6-2 on a beautiful Friday night for baseball at AutoZone Park. The story of the night for Memphis early on was the return of Dakota Hudson to AutoZone Park on an MLB rehab assignment. The 2018 PCL Player of the Year was impressive in his start, allowing two runs (one earned) on just two hits in 5.0 innings. Louisville received excellent starting pitching from Michael Mariot, who began his outing with six scoreless innings on just one hit. The 'Birds finally got to him in the seventh, tying the game with two runs on three hits. Nick Plummer provided an RBI single in the frame.Memphis surged in front for good with a four-run flurry in the eighth. Two home runs powered the game-clinching flourish. Brendan Donovan led off the inning with an opposite-field blast off the left-field foul pole, followed by a two-run dinger from Alec Burleson later in the frame that made it 6-2 and salted the game away.

Memphis Starter: T.J. Zeuch will make his eighth appearance and fourth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Zeuch started last Saturday night at Nashville, allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits in 6.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts and two walks. He allowed two earned runs in the seventh, his final inning of work. Zeuch had also started the prior Sunday at Gwinnett, allowing three runs (all earned) in six innings on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. A native of Mason, OH, Zeuch was acquired in a trade from Toronto on July 25. He had pitched five times with the Blue Jays and 12 times with Triple-A Buffalo this season. The 26-year-old was the 19th overall selection by Toronto in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Louisville Starter: Tim Adleman makes just his second start of the season on Saturday night. Adleman has been used almost exclusively as a reliever this season, posting an ERA of 3.79 in 28 relief appearances. His only other start this season came on August 11 against Nashville, when he allowed four runs (all earned) on five hits in 2.0 innings. The 33-year-old from Staten Island pitched earlier in the series, working a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth on Wednesday afternoon with a strikeout. Adleman has pitched five times against Memphis this season prior to tonight's start, allowing just one earned run on six hits in 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts and zero walks.

Brendan's Bringing It: Brendan Donovan had one heck of a week in Nashville last week. He went 9-19 (BA of .474) at the plate with eight runs scored, two home runs and eight runs driven in. Donovan was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week after his outstanding performance. So far this week against Louisville, Donovan has four hits and four RBI in four games. He had a go-ahead, opposite-field home run off the left-field foul pole in the bottom of the eighth on Friday night that turned out to be the eventual game-winner.

Good to be Gorman: Nolan Gorman has had an outstanding start to the month of September. In 14 games, Gorman is hitting .322 with three home runs, nine RBI and eight runs. The 21-year-old saw a nine-game hitting streak come to an end on Thursday night. The former first-round pick is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals organization by MLB Pipeline.

Austin's Power: Austin Warner has been absolutely dominant out of the Redbirds bullpen over the last three months. Since the beginning of July, Warner has posted a 1.60 ERA in 21 appearances and 33.2 innings. Over that stretch, Warner has a 35:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 0.68 WHIP and is holding opponents to a .168 batting average against.

