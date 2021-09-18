Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Henry Doubles in MLB Debut

September 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Payton Henry made his major league debut Friday for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates from loanDepot park. Henry is the ninth Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the majors during the 2021 season and the 926th player to have played both in Jacksonville and in the majors over the history of Jacksonville Minor League Baseball, which dates back to 1904.

Henry went 1-for-4 in the Marlins' 2-1 loss to the Pirates, with his first major league hit being a double off of Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe.

Originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Pleasant Grove High School (Utah), Henry was traded on July 30 to the Marlins in exchange for right-handed pitcher John Curtiss. Henry played in 71 games in the minor leagues this season with Jacksonville (22 games), Triple-A Nashville (19 games) and Double-A Biloxi (30 games), slashing a combined .266/.351/.390 with 10 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

After playing with the AZL Brewers during his first professional season in 2016 and spending the 2017 campaign with Rookie-level Helena, Henry enjoyed a breakout campaign with Low-A Wisconsin in 2018. The American Fork, Utah native earned a Minor League Gold Glove Award ® and was named a Midseason All-Star in the Midwest League. He finished the campaign with a batting line of .234/.327/.380 and 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 41 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

Henry was again named a Midseason All-Star during the 2019 season while playing with High-A Carolina. He slashed .242/.315/.393 with 22 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 75 RBIs and 49 runs scored in 121 contests.

Jumbo Shrimp alumni who have made their major league debut in 2021 include Henry, infielder José Devers (April 24, Marlins), right-hander Luis Madero (May 10, Marlins), right-hander Cody Poteet (May 12, Marlins), infielder Luis Marté (June 1, Marlins), right-hander Zach Thompson (June 7, Marlins), outfielder Brian Miller (July 31, Marlins), left-hander Sean Guenther (August 4, Marlins) and right-hander Edward Cabrera (August 25, Marlins).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.