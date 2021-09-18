Memphis' Late Walks Power Another Comeback

MEMPHIS, TENN - Brendan Donovan and Kramer Robertson coaxed bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the eighth to send the Memphis Redbirds to a 6-4 win over the Louisville Bats Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Alfredo Rodriguez made his pair of hits count, singling home Narciso Crook in the first for a 1-0 lead and later driving in Francisco Urbaez in the seventh.

Nolan Gorman erased the early tally and put Memphis up 2-1 with a two-run shot in the third. He now has hit safely in 14 of 16 game this month.

Michael De Leon picked up one of his three hits on the night with an RBI single in the fifth to knot things at two apiece. He then drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh for a 3-2 lead, before Rodriguez came through with his second run-scoring single to buffer Louisville's lead to 4-2.

Robertson drew Memphis even in the home half of the frame with a grounder that just eluded first baseman Brantley Bell and allowed the tying run to score.

In the eighth, Donovan and Roberston walked against Ryan Hendrix to give the Redbirds the victory.

Louisville and Memphis conclude their series Sunday at 3 p.m. at AutoZone Park. LHP Reiver Sanmartin gets the ball against LHP Zack Thompson.

