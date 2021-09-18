Jake Noll Slams Wings to Saturday Victory
September 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Jake Noll slammed the Red Wings past the Buffalo Bisons, 4-2, Saturday night at Frontier Field.
Noll turned around a 1-2 pitch from Jacob Waguespack in the third inning to account for all of Rochester's runs on the evening.
Jecksson Flores and Victor Robles set the table in the third with back-to-back one out singles. After Adrian Sanchez struck out, Daniel Palka walked to load the bases and set the stage for Noll.
Jefry Rodriguez (2-0) earned the win for the Wings allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. Jhon Romero, Aaron Barrett and Bryan Bonnell combined to allow just one run over the final three innings to preserve the Wings third straight victory.
Rochester and Buffalo close out their six-game set Sunday afternoon at 1:05.
