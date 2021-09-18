Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (55-62) vs. St. Paul Saints (61-57)

September 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #118 / Home #59: Indianapolis Indians (55-62) vs. St. Paul Saints (61-57)

PROBABLES: RHP John O'Reilly (0-1, 5.91) vs. LHP Bryan Sammons (1-2, 5.49)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Behind a six-inning gem from starter Miguel Yajure, the Indians shut out the Saints last night, 2-0. An RBI double by Bligh Madris in the fifth inning put the Indians on the board after St. Paul starter Jason Garcia exited the game, and Ethan Paul followed with an RBI single in the sixth to extend the lead. It was Indianapolis' fifth shutout of the season, four of which have come since Aug. 5 at Iowa (2-0, also: Aug. 20 at Toledo, 5-0; Sept. 12 at Louisville, 3-0) and its first at Victory Field since Aug. 24, 2019 vs. Louisville (7-0).

THE GEM COLLECTOR: Miguel Yajure tossed six scoreless frames last night with three hits allowed and a season-high tying six strikeouts to earn his first win since May 20, also against St. Paul. It was his third quality start of the season (also: May 9 at Iowa, May 20 at St. Paul) and his first scoreless outing since allowing just one hit in five shutout innings at PNC Park vs. San Francisco on May 14. His 85 pitches (60 strikes) last night marked a high since being activated from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 19. He was placed on the IL on June 2 and didn't see game action until Aug. 6 on a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton.

BACK ON TRACK: Bligh Madris hit his 21st double of the season last night, trailing only Chris Sharpe (25) for the most among Indians sluggers, to extend his on-base streak to 18 games since Aug. 27. During that time frame he notched a team-high 15-game hitting streak from Aug. 28-Sept. 15, the longest of his career. Since Aug. 27, Madris is hitting .348 (23-for-66) with a .405 on-base percentage and .936 OPS. It is the second longest on-base streak by an Indians player this season, trailing Anthony Alford's 25 games from June 1-July 20. During that stretch, Alford hit .415 (34-for-82) with a .538 on-base percentage and 1.258 OPS.

TONIGHT: After losing the first three games of the series vs. St. Paul, the Indians will look to tighten the series to 3-2 tonight at 7:05 PM ET. This series marks Indy's final six-gamer of the regularly scheduled 2021 campaign, as it will end the season with two five-game series from Sept. 22-Oct. 3. In the Indians first season since 1960 with the St. Paul Saints as an opponent, they are 9-12 with a 2-7 record vs. the Saints in the Circle City. In 1960, St. Paul left Indianapolis with a record of 8-3. In a bullpen day for the Indians, RHP John O'Reilly will make his first career start in 79 games. Countering for the Saints is LHP Bryan Sammons, who will make his first appearance against Indianapolis this season.

NEXT MAN IN: John O'Reilly will make his first career start with the Indians tonight vs. St. Paul. In 79 career relief appearances, he has gone 7-8 with a 4.04 ERA (60er/133.2ip), 1.47 WHIP, .295 average against (158-for-535) and 81 strikeouts. He has appeared in 13 games with Indianapolis since being promoted from Double-A Altoona on July 31 and has a 5.91 ERA (14er/21.1ip) in Triple-A. On Aug. 1 at St. Paul, he tossed a career-high 3.1 innings in relief. O'Reilly was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on June 27, 2018 out of Rutgers University.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: The Indians have gone down 0-3 in five of their last eight series dating back to July 27 at St. Paul, but haven't lost four consecutive games to begin a six-game set since being swept by Omaha from May 25-30. Since July 27, the Indians have come back to either win or tie three of the four finished series that they have begin 0-3. When facing a 3-1 deficit in series this season, the Indians are 7-0.

ICE HORSE RETURNS: The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Thursday that infielder Michael Chavis would appear with the Indians on a rehab assignment this week, and last night he went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored as the designated hitter. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 31 (retroactive to Aug. 29) with a right elbow strain. He appeared in six games with Pittsburgh after being recalled from Indy on Aug. 23 and hit .364 (8-for-22) with a .591 slugging percentage and .954 OPS. Chavis was traded from Boston to Pittsburgh on July 30 in exchange for LHP Austin Davis, and he made his Pirates organization debut with Indianapolis on Aug. 4 (2) at Iowa. In 17 games for the Indians prior to being recalled, he hit .246 (17-for-69) with five home runs, one of which was a two-run walk-off home run against the Saints on Aug. 10.

YOU'RE NEW HERE: Yesterday, Pittsburgh transferred 21-year-old catcher Luis Hernandez from the Florida Complex League (rookie-level) to Indianapolis. Hernandez was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Oct. 2, 2018 and has played in 58 total minor league games in his career with the DSL Pirates in 2018 and FCL Pirates Black in 2021. This season, Hernandez is hitting .184 (14-for-76) and has caught 32.1 percent of runners attempting to steal in 113.1 innings behind the dish.

COUNTDOWN TO 200: Brian Esposito currently has a record of 194-203 in three years as manager of the Indians, which ranks 15th all time in franchise history. To reach the milestone of 200 wins, he will have to lead the team to at least a 6-6 record (.500) over the last 12 games against three teams with winning records (St. Paul, three games; Omaha, five games; Nashville, five games). Indianapolis is Esposito's fourth club of his managerial career (also: Short-Season A Jamestown, 2014; Single-A West Virginia, 2015-16; Short-Season A West Virginia, 2017), and in total he has a career record of 427-398.

Triple-A East League Stories from September 18, 2021

