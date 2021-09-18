Knights Beat the Bulls 5-4 on Friday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights scored three runs in the fourth inning and survived a late-inning rally to beat the Durham Bulls on Friday night by a score of 5-4 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's first of the series against the Bulls.

Much like on Thursday night, the Knights jumped out to a lead early on Friday. Charlotte scored all five runs over the first four innings of the game, including a run in the first and second inning. Center fielder Mikie Mahtook put the Knights on the scoreboard in the first inning on an RBI double. In the second, third baseman Danny Mendick singled home a run.

The Knights then went on to have a big fourth inning. Catcher Seby Zavala hit a solo home run in the fourth, his sixth of the season. Shortstop Zach Remillard and second baseman Marco Hernández had an RBI double. In addition, first baseman Ti'Quan Forbes had a solid day at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

RHP Jimmy Lambert started for the Knights and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over 4.2 innings. Reliever Lane Ramsey (1-4, 4.79) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after coming on to hold the Bulls scoreless over 1.1 innings pitched.

The Knights held a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning, but the Bulls battled back against RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to cut the lead to just one, 5-4. Edwards Jr., who allowed two runs on three hits in the ninth, eventually held on to strike out Ryan Boldt to end the game for his second save of the season.

The Knights will continue the series against the Bulls on Saturday night from Truist Field with first pitch set for 7:04 p.m. Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also be televised live on My 12 WMYT starting at 7:00 p.m.

