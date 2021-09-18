WooSox Crack Two Homers in 4-0 Victory over Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. - The Worcester Red Sox (66-51) put up their seventh shutout of the season in a wire-to-wire win over the Syracuse Mets (46-69) on Saturday night, a 4-0 victory at NBT Bank Stadium.

Jeter Downs cracked two home runs over the first three games of the series, and the 23-year-old came to the plate in the second inning with a runner on in a 0-0 game. Downs saw two balls go by and then blasted the third pitch over the left field wall to put the WooSox on top.

That was the only offense Worcester starter Connor Seabold needed-the right-hander allowed five hits over five innings, but kept Syracuse off the scoreboard thanks to five strikeouts. The start was Seabold's first since his Major League debut with Boston on September 11.

The WooSox bullpen picked up the baton after Seabold exited, holding the Mets runless over the final four innings. The first three zeroes came from Yacksel Ríos in the sixth, Colten Brewer in the seventh and Colten Brewer in the eighth.

Tate Matheny added a run in the ninth inning on a swing to right field. The ball landed just below the right field foul pole, and by the time it was tracked down, Matheny reached third on a triple. After the right fielder Khalil Lee mishandled the pickup, Matheny rounded third and scored to extend the lead to 3-0. The hit marked Matheny's first triple with Worcester this season.

Joey Meneses came up three batters later and annihilated a two-strike pitch over the left field wall. The ball banged off the scoreboard, giving Meneses his 15th home run of the season and his ninth in Triple-A.

Making his first appearance since his MLB debut, Kaleb Ort delivered a scoreless ninth to close the game, Worcester's 18th victory in its last 23 games.

The WooSox conclude the series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. Radio coverage starts live at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Daniel Gossett (5-3, 4.19) is scheduled to face Jesús Reyes (4-9, 5.58).

