Stowers Wins Game for Tides with Walk-Off in Extras

The Tides won, 4-3, in the 10th inning after three singles to score the two runs they needed in order to win. The Tides got the win after they only allowed the Jumbo Shrimp to score one run in the tenth. With this win, 2-2, the Tides are even in this series after four games.

With two outs the Tides still managed to load the bases but were unable to score any runs. Kyle Stowers and Robert Neustrom both walked and Tyler Nevin singled in the first to put the Tides in scoring position, but a strikeout of Rylan Bannon left the bases stranded for the Tides in the first inning.

To start off the third inning, Jumbo Shrimp second baseman Justin Twine singled. He was able to steal second and advance to third after a catching error by Tides shortstop Mason McCoy. The Jumbo Shrimp were able to score on the next at-bat with Twine on third, off a single by Brian Miller. The Jumbo Shrimp go up 1-0 in the second after a costly error by the Tides.

The Tides had better defense and pitching in this game against the Jumbo Shrimp. In their last game, on September 17 the Tides gave up nine runs, eight hits, and four walks to the Jumbo in three innings. The Tides only allowed one run to score in the third in this game, but since then they had held the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless through four innings after retiring 14 consecutive batters since Miller's RBI single in the third inning.

After only having one hit through the first six innings, the Tides finally scored. Rylan Bannon hit his 15th home run of the year in the seventh inning, to tie the score with the Jumbo Shrimp, at 1-1. Bannon is now tied with Nevin for the most home runs on the team. The score was tied after the Tides were down for four innings.

The top of the eighth inning had the Tides showcase some of their best defensive plays in order to end the inning, with only one run scored by the Jumbo Shrimp. Three consecutive singles by the Jumbo Shrimp had the bases loaded with Monte Harrison up to bat. Harrison singled with two outs to shallow right field to score Justin Twine, but as the Jumbo Shrimp tried to advance more runners the Tides capitalized, getting the last out of the inning off a chase down tag by Adley Rutschman near third base heading home. The play that resulted in getting the out, Connor Justus at third, had five different Tides fielders involved in the play: catcher Adley Rutschman, right fielder Kyle Stowers, shortstop Mason McCoy, first basemen J.C. Escarra and third basemen Tyler Nevin.

For his 50th RBI of the year, Nevin tied the Tides at 2-2 in the eighth. A Rutschman double set up Nevin with the tying score for the Tides, who had four hits in the seventh and eighth inning alone, after only having one through the first six. Nevin leads or is tied for the lead in five statistical categories for the Tides: hits, total bases, home runs, RBI, and doubles.

Three strikeouts in the ninth inning for the Tides sent the game into extras. With Bryson Brigman on second, Joe Dunand hits a RBI single off Tides' Nick Vespi to go up one before giving the Tides their chance in the bottom of the inning.

Yusniel Diaz started at second for the Tides as Jarrett and McCoy both hit bunt singles. Both bunts were on the first pitch of their at bats. Jarrett's bunt brought in Diaz to score from second to tie the game, 3-3, off a throwing error from Preston Guilmet, which allowed Jarrett to be safe at first. McCoy bunted as well on the next at bat to advance Jarrett to second. Kyle Stowers hit a walk-off single on a line drive to right field to score Jarrett for his only hit of the game.

Kyle Bradish started the game pitching for the Tides, through 5.0 innings he allowed one run, no walks, and eight strikeouts. The eight strikeouts are tied for the second-most strikeouts that Bradish has had in a game with the Tides this year.

Reliever Brooks Kriske debuted for the Tides after being claimed off of waivers from the New York Yankees on September 16. He played 24 games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders where he had a 3.81 ERA with 41 strikeouts to 14 walks. He finished with two strikeouts in 5.0 innings.

The Tides win after not having a lead in the game behind Jarrett's bunt single and Stowers single to win, 4-3. The Tides scored two runs in the bottom of the tenth to win the game, after scoring four runs in the last four innings. The Tides will play the Jumbo Shrimp again on Saturday, September 18, at 7 p.m. for Copa de la Diversion night at Harbor Park.

