McAdoo's Mash Not Enough for Altoona

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA. - Charles McAdoo hit his third home run with Altoona in eight games at the Double-A level, but the Curve were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday, 7-4, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Trailing 7-0, McAdoo lifted the first pitch of his at-bat over the left field wall at 106 mph off the bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the 12th of the season overall for McAdoo, who is now hitting .286 with six extra-base hits with Altoona.

Eli Wilson added a solo home run in the eighth inning for the Curve in the loss, his first of the season. Altoona rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning when Tres Gonzalez reached on a two-out fielding error by shortstop Dayan Frias. Kervin Pichardo scored him with an RBI-single before Yoyner Fajardo was hit by a pitch in a pinch hit at-bat. Wilson then singled to score Gonzalez and bring the tying run to the plate when Jase Bowen struck out to end the contest.

Chris Gau allowed three runs in three innings in the start. He allowed a two-run triple to Yordys Valdez in the second inning before Joe Lampe lifted a sacrifice fly in the third. Later on, J.C. Flowers allowed a four-run sixth inning, fueled by an RBI-double from Petey Halpin and a three-run home run by Kahlil Watson. Grant Ford tossed two scoreless innings in relief, while Justin Meis fired a scoreless ninth inning for the Curve.

Akron starter Ryan Webb struck out 11 batters in six innings to earn the win. He is the third consecutive starter to strikeout 10 batters in a game against the Curve, after Austin Peterson and Parker Messick each punched 10 on Friday and Saturday night. The Curve struck out 14 times in the loss, and 68 times in the series to Akron

The Curve travel to Harrisburg on Monday to begin a six-game series with the Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. RHP Drake Fellows will start for the Curve, with RHP Kyle Luckham on the mound for Harrisburg.

