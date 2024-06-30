Binghamton Falls to Portland in Series Finale

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-3, 37-35) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 9-1, in the series finale at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday. Portland won the series, 3-2.

Portland (3-2, 39-35) began the scoring against Luis Moreno (1-2) in the second inning on an RBI groundout from Alex Binelas and an RBI single from Tyler McDonough, which made it 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, JT Schwartz hit a leadoff single and later scored on Drake Osborn's RBI single against Hunter Dobbins (5-2).

Portland added runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. McDonough hit an RBI single in the fourth that made it 3-1. In the fifth, Marcelo Mayer belted a solo homer and Eddinson Paulino hit an RBI single that made it 5-1.

In the sixth, Mayer hit an RBI single, Kyle Teel drove in two runs on a fielder's choice, and Kristian Campbell drilled an RBI single that put Portland up 9-1.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game home-and-home series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) with the first of three games at Mirabito Stadium on Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Schwartz singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 16 games...Matt Rudick went 2-for-5 with a double and a single, which marked his 12th multi-hit game....Junior Santos tossed 1.2 no-hit and scoreless frames...Bryce Montes de Oca pitched a perfect frame in relief with two strikeouts...Nolan Clenney tossed a perfect inning in relief with one strikeout.

