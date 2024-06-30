Yard Goats Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Sunday's Hartford Yard Goats game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been suspended in the top of the first inning due to inclement weather. It will not be made up at Dunkin' Park and will resume in New Hampshire in August.

