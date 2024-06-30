June 30, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PAIR OF SHUTOUTS DIVIDES DOUBLEHEADER WITH BINGHAMTON The Portland Sea Dogs split a twin bill with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night. Portland took game one 2-0 before falling 1-0 to Binghamton in game two. Kristian Campbell extended a 12-game hit-streak after going 1-3 in game one and 2-3 in game two. Tyler Miller extended a nine-game hit streak after going 1-3 in both contests. Wikelman Gonzalez struck out five batters in 3.0 innings to start in game one of the twin bill while Jacob Webb struck out a season-high five bats in his third start of the season in game two. In game one, Portland took a 1-0 lead after a successful double steal. Tyler Miller stole second base (2) while Eddinson Paulino (9) broke for home. In the top of the third, a sacrifice fly to right field from Campbell scored Marcelo Mayer and Portland took game one, 2-0. Wikelman Gonzalez, Christopher Troye, Theo Denlinger, and Alex Hoppe combined for the third shutout win of the season for the Sea Dogs. In game two, Ryan Clifford represented the lone run on either side with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. His ninth homer of the season would propel a 1-0 shutout win for Binghamton in game two to split the series now at two apiece.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today's game riding a 12-game hit streak. Across the last 12 games, Campbell is hitting .463 (19-41) with 13 runs, one double, four homers, eight RBI, eight walks, 13 strikeouts, and two stolen bags. Campbell also notches a .560 OBP and .780 SLG across that span. Tyler Miller also enters today riding a nine-game hit streak. Across the last nine games, Miller is hitting .344 (11-32) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, one walk, and five strikeouts.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .283 in the month of June which leads all of Double-A. Portland leads the Eastern League and ties the lead in Double-A in average this season (.266). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (163) while Montgomery ranks second (138). Portland has notched 57 doubles this month in 24 games so far.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 25 total after another double last Wednesday night. Mayer hit .400 across the last five games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels going 8-20 last series with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Mayer is hitting .324 in the month of June alone.

CAN'T STOP CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .423 (33-82) in 20 games since his promotion to Double-A. In those 20 games, Campbell has scored 20 runs, while notching six doubles, one triple, four homers, 14 RBI, 12 walks, and 17 strikeouts along with three stolen bases. Campbell has had hits in 19 of his 20 games in Double-A while nine of them have been multi-hit games. He is coming off of Eastern League Player of the Week honors last week after earning the honors in his second week in Double-A. Campbell garnered the honors after his series against Reading where he hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end prior to last series. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th- May 4th.

RECAPPING THE RUMBLE PONIES This week will mark the second of four series against Binghamton this season and first on the road against the Rumble Ponies. Portland held a 1-5 record against Binghamton after hosting the Rumble Ponies May 7th-12th at Hadlock Field. Portland will return to Binghamton August 13th-18th before hosting Binghamton once more September 10th-15th which marks the final series of the season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 30, 2007 - Jacoby Ellsbury makes his Major League debut for the Boston Red Sox, going 1-for-4 against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Ellsbury started in centerfield and batted ninth - he picked up an infield single in his first Major League at-bat against Robinson Tejeda.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in the series finale in what will be his thirteenth start of the season. Dobbins last pitched on June 23rd against Richmond where he tossed 3.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three. Dobbins faced Binghamton on May 8th this season where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out four.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.