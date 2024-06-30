Hernandez Finishes Five Hitless Frames as Erie Shuts out Harrisburg

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (43-30) took down Harrisburg (39-36) for a fifth straight game with a 2-0 on Sunday.

Erie loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against Senators starter Rodney Theophile. Trei Cruz lined an RBI single to give Erie a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Austin Murr connected on a solo home run to extend Erie's lead to 2-0.

Wilkel Hernandez turned in a hitless outing for Erie. In five frames, he did not allow a hit or a run while walking two and striking out six. In two outings this week, Hernandez did not allow a run in 10 innings of work, allowing two total hits.

Harrisburg had just two hits. J.T. Arruda's double against Bryce Tassin in the sixth was the Senators' first hit.

Tassin and Joel Peguero each tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

Erie secured its eighth shutout win of the season and fourth against Harrisburg. The SeaWolves finished the season series with Harrisburg by taking 12 of 21.

Hernandez (4-3) earned the win. Theophile (0-1) took the loss. Peguero secured his second save.

Erie and Akron begin a series at Canal Park on Monday at 6:35 p.m. Garrett Burhenn will face Aaron Davenport.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.