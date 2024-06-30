Senators Bats Ice Cold in Loss

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Erie SeaWolves 2-0 Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park. Erie scored single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings to take the early 2-0 lead. The Sens put runners on first and second base with nobody out in the 2nd inning but did not score. The Senators' first hit of the day came on a one-out double in the 6th inning but the Sens again did not score.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 2nd inning Austin Murr hit a solo home run to extend the Erie lead to 2-0.

FILIBUSTERS

In his second start with the Sens, Rodney Theophile struck out three and allowed two runs on four hits in five innings... With the bases loaded and nobody out in the 6th inning, Daison Acosta worked out of the jam without allowing a run... Ty Tice and Jack Sinclair each threw a scoreless inning in relief... J.T. Arruda and Andrew Pinckney were the only Senators to record a hit... The Senators were shut out for the second time this series and the seventh time this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game one of their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. Monday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2024

