Mayer Mashes Seventh Homer, Sea Dogs Secure Series with 9-1 Win

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-2, 39-35) defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-3, 37-35) 9-1 in the finale on Sunday to secure the series, 3-2.

Marcelo Mayer went 2-4 with his seventh homer of the season while Kristian Campbell extended a 13-game hit streak. Eddinson Paulino went 2-5 while Tyler McDonough went 3-4 with two RBI.

Portland scored two in the top of the second inning, an RBI single from McDonough highlighted the inning. Binghamton countered with an RBI single from Drake Osborn in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead in half. McDonough notched his second hit of the day with an RBI double (9) in the top of the fourth.

Mayer hit his seventh homer of the season to right field in the top of the fifth inning to leadoff before a single from Paulino extended a 5-1 lead.

Portland scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning highlighted by an RBI single from Mayer along with an RBI single from Campbell to take the finale, 9-1.

RHP Hunter Dobbins (5-2, 3.97 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and striking out six. RHP Luis Moreno (1-2, 4.63 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing five runs (3 ER) on seven hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, July 1st, 2024 for game one of a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

