Squirrels Drop Series Finale to Patriots

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Somerset Patriots, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (35-40, 1-5) lost five-of-six to the Patriots (37-38, 5-1) to open the Eastern League's second half.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double by Elijah Dunham against Flying Squirrels starter Wil Jensen (Loss, 3-4). In the fifth, Spencer Jones added a two-run homer to open a 3-0 lead.

Jimmy Glowenke cut the deficit to 3-1 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth, his fourth of the season.

JT Brubaker started for Somerset on a rehab assignment from the New York Yankees and threw three scoreless innings, striking out three. Bailey Dees (Win, 4-4) took over in the fourth and

In the top of the seventh, the Patriots erupted for nine runs, capped by a grand slam by Jones, to open a 12-1 lead.

Rafael Flores hit his first Double-A homer to lead off the eighth, a solo shot, to extend Somerset's lead to 13-1.

Christian Koss hit a two-run double for the Flying Squirrels in the bottom of the ninth, closing the score 13-3.

The Flying Squirrels open a three-game road set against the Bowie Baysox on Monday night. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (3-4, 3.99) will be on the mound for Richmond countered by Bowie right-hander Ryan Long (0-3, 5.44). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

After a brief three-game trip to Maryland, the Flying Squirrels return home for Independence Weekend. Thursday's game is sold out, but tickets remain are availabe for games and In-Your-Face Fireworks at The Diamond on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.