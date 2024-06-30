Jones' Two-Homer, Seven RBI Day Lifts Somerset Over Richmond In Finale

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a score of 13-3 on on Sunday afternoon in their series finale at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.

Somerset concludes its season series vs. Richmond, winning 7-2. The Patriots' five wins over six games in Richmond mark Somerset's first five-win series of the season. Of their three series wins in 2024, two have come against the Flying Squirrels.

Somerset scored nine runs in the seventh inning, which signaled its most runs in an inning in any regular season game during the Patriots' Double-A era. The only other time the feat occured was in the decisive third game of the Eastern League Championship Series vs. Erie on September 26, 2022.

RHP JT Brubaker (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) hurled three shutout frames with three strikeouts in his first start with Somerset on rehab assignment. Brubaker becomes the seventh Yankee to appear with Somerset this season on MLB Rehab Assignment.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.2 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K) entered the ballgame in the 4th inning in a piggyback role, earning his fourth win of the season. Dees ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 82 K (5th), 79.2 IP (5th) and .229 AVG (T-9th). Dees has allowed 2 ER or less in ten of his 16 appearances (15 starts) this season.

CF Spencer Jones (4-for-5, 2 HR, 7 RBI, BB, 3 R) recorded his first career multi-homer game, capitalized by a grand slam in the 7th. Jones's 7 RBI is his career tops and the most by a Patriot this season, also tying the Patriots Double-A era record with Eduardo Torrealba, who reached the mark 8/18/23 @REA. The Yankees No. 2 prospect bashed his eighth and ninth long balls of the season in the contest.

Jones's two-homer game is the fourth multi-homer showcase by a Patriot this season, joining Agustin Ramirez, Ben Rice, and Anthony Seigler. Jones concludes the month of June batting .296/.355/.546 with 6 HR, 29 RBI, and 19 R in 26 games. His 29 RBI, 14 XBH, and 59 TB in June led the Eastern League. Jones extended his hit streak to four games on Sunday, marking his 5th hit streak of 4+ games this season, all of which have come in June. Jones recorded his 16thmulti-hit game of the season with a season-high 4 H.

1B Rafael Flores (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB) rocketed his first Double-A homer, a solo blast in the 8th. Flores's solo shot, which traveled 420 ft. at 108 MPH off the bat, marked his seventh total this season between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley. Flores recorded his first multi-hit game with Somerset and 18th in 62 overall games this season.

LF Aaron Palensky (2-for-4, 2 R, BB) extended his season-long hit streak to nine games and on-base streak to 16 games. Palensky has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games and has reached base in 26 of his last 27. Over his nine-game hit streak, Palensky is 12-for-33 (.363) with 1 HR, 8 RBI, and 9 R.

DH Elijah Dunham (1-for-5, RBI) got the scoring started with an RBI double in the 4th. Dunham extended his season-long hit streak to nine games, and season-long on-base streak to 13 games. Dunham has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, over which he's batting .327 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, and 11 R.

