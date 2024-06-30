Rain Soaks Sunday Finale in Hartford

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT - Inclement weather prevented the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3, 32-41) and Hartford Yard Goats (3-2, 41-32) from finishing a Sunday series finale at Dunkin' Park. The game will be made up when the Yard Goats visit Delta Dental Stadium beginning on Tuesday, August 20. An official day and start time for the postponed game will be announced later.

New Hampshire and Hartford began play on Sunday; shortstop Josh Kasevich knocked a double in the top of the first before the rain moved in and the tarp covered the field with two outs.

After taking Tuesday's opening game in Hartford, 8-2, the Fisher Cats fell to the Yard Goats in three of the final four games to drop the series. New Hampshire has yet to take a series since winning four games in a seven-game series against Somerset on May 21 through May 26.

New Hampshire now challenges the Portland Sea Dogs and will begin a six-game series on Monday, July 1. The first three games between Portland and New Hampshire will be played at Hadlock Field from July 1 through July 3. The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs will play the back end three games of the series at Delta Dental Stadium from July 4 through July 6 with Atlas Fireworks following the conclusion of each contest.

