Webb Fans 11, Akron Wins 7-4

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Ryan Webb struck out a career-high 11 to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 7-4 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

Altoona threatened a ninth inning comeback by scoring twice and putting runners on the corners with two outs. Jack Leftwich entered the game and stranded both by getting a game ending strikeout.

Mound Presence

Webb was dealing for the RubberDucks. The left-hander allowed just three hits through the first five innings and did not allow a run until the Curve got a solo home run in the sixth. In total, Webb tossed six innings allowing just the one run while striking out a career-high 11. Tyler Thornton allowed a run over an inning and a third. Jordan Jones allowed two runs over an inning and a third.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense got rolling in the top of the second. Kody Huff and Dayan Frias worked back-to-back walks with two outs to keep the inning alive. Yordys Valdes brought both home with a triple to center to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. Akron added on the third when Joe Lampe lifted a sac-fly to score Aaron Bracho. The RubberDucks opened up the lead in the sixth. After a single by Frias and walk by Valdes, Petey Halpin doubled into center to score Frias. Kahlil Watson cleared the bases two pitches later with a three-run home run to make it 7-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron starters combined to allow just three runs while striking out 31 over 16.2 innings over the last three games...The win was Webb's first since April 16...The RubberDucks finish the season series against Altoona going 17-4 against the Curve including 11-1 at PNG Field...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 5,816.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will return to Canal Park on Monday, July 1 to begin a three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

