Baysox Win First Series of Second Half at Reading

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







READING, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, swept a Sunday doubleheader against the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, winning the first game 2-1 in 10 innings and the second game 6-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The first game began on Saturday and after two and a half scoreless innings, the game entered a 1 hour, 55-minute rain delay. Play resumed and Bowie finally broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth on a solo homer from TT Bowens, his eighth homer of the season. Bowens continues to lead the team with 40 RBI on the year.

Before the game could reach the bottom of the sixth, rain returned and forced the game to be suspended. The game was supposed to resume on Sunday at 3:15 pm but further rain delayed first pitch until approximately 4:30. In the bottom of the sixth, Trevor Schwecke doubled in the tying run to even the score at one.

Neither side scored in the final three innings, forcing the game into extra innings. With two outs and the go-ahead run on second, Jud Fabian grounded an RBI single off Reading right-hander Tommy McCollum (L, 1-3) past the third baseman to put Bowie in front 2-1.

In the bottom of the tenth, Bowie right-hander Lincoln Henzman (W, 1-1) pitched a third consecutive scoreless inning of relief and stranded the tying run on second to earn the win and secure a game one victory for the Baysox. Henzman also cut down the tying run in a rundown between third and home after reaching down to field a sharp grounder with one out.

In the second game, Bowie (4-2, 36-38) never trailed and grabbed a first inning lead on an RBI double by Fabian against Reading (2-4, 33-41) starter Konnor Ash (L, 0-3). Randy Florentino doubled in a run in his first at-bat of the season in the second and Donta' Williams doubled in a third Bowie run in the fifth to give the Baysox a 3-1 lead through five innings.

Starting right-hander Trace Bright struck out seven batters over 4.1 innings pitched and gave up one run on four hits over two walks in a no-decision. It's first time that the Orioles No. 16 prospect has allowed one run or less in a start since May 26 vs Richmond.

The Baysox pulled away with three runs in the seventh after Samuel Basallo doubled in a run, a fielding error by Reading first baseman Bryce Ball scored Basallo from third, and a sacrifice fly from Collin Burns made it 6-1 Bowie.

Ball hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh off right-handed reliever Bradley Brehmer (W, 1-0), who picked up his first Double-A win in his Double-A debut with 2.1 innings and three strikeouts after being promoted from High-A Aberdeen on Sunday.

Right-hander Levi Stoudt struck out the side in a scoreless eighth and right-hander Keagan Gillies (S, 3) recorded his third save of the season with a perfect ninth to secure the victory.

