Reading Falls to Bowie, Drops First Series of Second Half

June 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (2-4; 33-41) fell to the Bowie Baysox (4-2; 36-28) on Sunday. With the loss, Reading drops the first series of the second half.

Game One

On Saturday evening, the Reading Fightin Phils and Bowie Baysox played into the top of the sixth inning before the game was suspended due to rain. The Baysox took the lead in the top of the sixth inning on a solo home run by TT Bowens.

Play resumed on Sunday afternoon after a one-hour and 15-minute rain delay to start the game. Bowie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 6th inning on Saturday night. In the bottom of the sixth, on Sunday afternoon, Trevor Schwecke tied the game with an RBI double, which drove in Carson Taylor.

The game remained at 1-1 and entered extra innings. In the top of the tenth inning with a ghost runner placed on second base, Jud Fabian hit an RBI single, driving in the go-ahead run for Bowie.

Reading threatened to score in the bottom of the tenth, as the tying run was 90 feet away. However Reading left a runner in scoring position to end the game as they fell to the Baysox, 2-1.

Lincoln Henzman (1-1) earned the win for Bowie, while Tommy McCollum (1-3) suffered the loss for Reading.

Game Two

The Fightin Phils and Baysox played their originally scheduled game on Sunday, 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The Baysox got the scoring started in the top of the first. After a lead-off triple from Matthew Etzel, Jud Fabian hit an RBI double to bring home Etzel. Bowie added on another run in the top of the second, as Alfredo Florentino hit an RBI double to score Ryan Higgins. Bowie took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Otto Kemp put the Fightins on the board with a solo blast to right field, his fourth homer on the season. Kemp went 2-for-4 in the game with a single and homer. The Baysox earned a run back in the top of the fifth, as Donta' Williams drove in a run on an RBI single. Bowie tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh. Samuel Basallo began the inning with an RBI double, allowing Etzel to score. Williams then reached on a fielder's choice, which brought home another run. Colin Burns earned an RBI as he hit into a sacrifice flyout double play. Jud Fabian came home to score and Bowie took a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bryce Ball blasted his third homer of the season, a two-run shot. The Fightins cut the deficit to three runs, 6-3. Reading's bats could not execute, as they fell to the Baysox 6-3.

Keagen Gillies earned the win for the Baysox, while Konnor Ash (0-3) suffered the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Monday at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 7:05 p.m. LHP Lachlan Wells is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Brock Selvidge for the Patriots. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns to FirstEnergy Stadium from July 4-6 for the back half of a home-and-home series with the Somerset Patriots. Thursday is the Fourth of July and will feature Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Lottery. It will also be a Stars and Stripes Patriotic Celebration and the R-Phils will wear Military Appreciation Jerseys. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Countryside Fuel, and Wrestling Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle will be in Baseballtown. The series finishes Saturday night with a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Meesha Aesthetics. The Fightin Phils will also pay tribute to Star Wars by wearing Star Wars' jerseys that will be raffled and auctioned off after the game. The Fightin Phils will be off Sunday and Monday July 7-8, then return home from Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 14, against the Akron Rubber Ducks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

