Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. -  Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in March, Canada Soccer announced today.

Canada is set to face Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal match on March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Crépeau will join Canada following the Timbers' home match against LA Galaxy on March 16.

Crépeau, 30,  has made  24  appearances (23  starts) for Canada 's national team.  Notably, he has seven clean sheets on the international stage, with his last coming against Chile in a 0-0 draw on June 30 in the gro up stage of Copa América 2024. The Quebec native most recently joined Canada during the October international window for a friendly against Panama, in which he started as Canada won 2-1 on Oct. 16 in Toronto. Crépeau finished his debut season in Portland with 58 saves across 20 appearances (20 starts).

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Mexico (Concacaf Nations League semifinal) March 20 7:30  p.m. (Pacific) Maxime  Crépeau (Canada) SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, California

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.