Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League
March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in March, Canada Soccer announced today.
Canada is set to face Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal match on March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Crépeau will join Canada following the Timbers' home match against LA Galaxy on March 16.
Crépeau, 30, has made 24 appearances (23 starts) for Canada 's national team. Notably, he has seven clean sheets on the international stage, with his last coming against Chile in a 0-0 draw on June 30 in the gro up stage of Copa América 2024. The Quebec native most recently joined Canada during the October international window for a friendly against Panama, in which he started as Canada won 2-1 on Oct. 16 in Toronto. Crépeau finished his debut season in Portland with 58 saves across 20 appearances (20 starts).
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Canada vs. Mexico (Concacaf Nations League semifinal) March 20 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau (Canada) SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, California
