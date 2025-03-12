Inter Miami CF Visits Cavalier FC for Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to carry on with 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action this Thursday, March 13, when the team visits Cavalier FC for the second leg in the series between the sides in the Round of 16. Kick off at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans will be able to watch the match live in English on FS2 and in Spanish on TUDN and ViX+.

Unbeaten Start to 2025 Season

Inter Miami is set to visit Cavalier FC in search of extending its six-match unbeaten run across all competitons at the start of the 2025 campaign.

Most recently, the team earned a hard fought 1-0 win over Charlotte FC on Sunday afternoon in 2025 MLS regular season action. A fabulous strike by attacker Tadeo Allende and a stellar defensive display helped the team claim the three points at Chase Stadium.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attack has been in fine form this 2025 season. Notably, Allende has scored in the team's past four consecutive matches, while Suárez has contributed three goals and four assists in the same span.

First Leg

Inter Miami will enter Thursday's match in Kingston, Jamaica with a 2-0 lead on the aggregate scoreline following its win at home in the first leg.

Goals from attackers Allende and Suárez led Inter Miami to victory last Thursday night against Cavalier FC at Chase Stadium, while goalkeeper Óscar Ustari recorded a second clean sheet this Champions Cup campaign.

Possible Scenarios

Inter Miami enters the second leg meeting with a 2-0 lead on the aggregare score (the addition of the result of both legs). With a draw with a 0-0 or 1-1 scoreline, or a win by any margin in the second leg meeting, Inter Miami secures its spot in the next round. Conversely, a 0-2 win for Cavalier FC in regulation would send the match to extra time and penalties if necessary. Any win by the Jamaican side in which they win by a margin of at least three goals (i.e. 3-0, 4-1, 5-2 etc.) would see Inter Miami knocked out of the competition.

If the aggregate score after the two matches remains tied, away goals will work as the first tiebreaker.

What's Next?

The winner of the series will advance to the quarterfinals. If inter Miami advances to the quarterfinals, the team would face fellow MLS side LAFC.

Scouting Cavalier FC

Cavalier FC sealed their place in the Concacaf Champions Cup and earned a seeded spot in the Round of 16 as 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup winners. The club also clinched the double by crowning themselves as 2024 Jamaica Premier League champions.

