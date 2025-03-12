Joel Waterman Called up by Canada
March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Defender Joel Waterman has been called up to the Canadian national team for the Concacaf Nations League semifinal.
Canada will face Mexico on Thursday, March 20 at 10:30pm EDT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Concacaf Nations League final will take place on Sunday, March 23 at 9:30pm EDT and will be preceded by the third-place match at 6:00pm EDT.
In his last call-up, Waterman played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Suriname in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. In his international career, Waterman has played six games with the national team since 2022.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 12, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Fall 3-1 to Tigres UANL, Bow out of Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- 10th Anniversary: Historic Home Opener 2015 - New York City FC
- Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League - Portland Timbers
- F.W. Webb Named Official Partner of New York City FC - New York City FC
- Joel Waterman Called up by Canada - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Acquire Defender Souleyman Doumbia on Loan from Standard Liège - Charlotte FC
- Babbel Becomes Inter Miami CF's Official Language Learning Partner - Inter Miami CF
- Tigres Advance on Aggregate, 4-2 - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 4-2 Aggregate Goal Series Win - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Eliminated from 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with 4-1 Loss to Cruz Azul Tuesday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.