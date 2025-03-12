Joel Waterman Called up by Canada

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - Defender Joel Waterman has been called up to the Canadian national team for the Concacaf Nations League semifinal.

Canada will face Mexico on Thursday, March 20 at 10:30pm EDT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Concacaf Nations League final will take place on Sunday, March 23 at 9:30pm EDT and will be preceded by the third-place match at 6:00pm EDT.

In his last call-up, Waterman played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Suriname in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. In his international career, Waterman has played six games with the national team since 2022.

