Babbel Becomes Inter Miami CF's Official Language Learning Partner

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Miami - As Inter Miami CF continues its rise on the global stage, the Club today announced an exciting partnership with Babbel, the premium solution for effective language learning, making it the Club's first-ever Official Language Learning Partner.

As an international and multicultural Club with First Team players representing roots in over 15 countries, based in the diverse region of South Florida, Inter Miami's partnership with Babbel is a natural fit. Inter Miami's Front Office and Sports Department, including players, will have access to the full suite of services from Babbel's corporate offering, Babbel for Business. This includes Babbel's highly effective self-study tool, the Babbel App, as well as its teacher-led virtual group classes, Babbel Live, in which learners can meet with professional instructors in a classroom format to further hone their skills, and over 60,000 lessons and 13,000 hours of learning content.

"Babbel's immersive approach to language learning will be a valuable resource for our staff and sporting side including our players, who already connect through the universal language of fútbol and can now further strengthen their communication through language," said Euan Warren, Vice President of Partnerships at Inter Miami CF.

While Babbel for Business provides language learning solutions to over 2,000 companies worldwide, Inter Miami CF is its first-ever partner in Major League Soccer. Babbel for Business has most recently found success in U.S. professional sports through partnerships with several Major League Baseball teams.

"An effective team is more than just the sum of its parts, and with such a diverse roster of players and staff, language is a key factor in strengthening teamwork both on and off the pitch," said Julie Hansen, US CEO of Babbel. "We're proud to aid Inter Miami CF in its pursuit of language learning to connect more deeply, collaborate more effectively, and further build the kind of team chemistry that drives success."

This partnership with Babbel for Business marks an exciting step forward in enhancing communication and fostering learning within the multilingual and multicultural Inter Miami CF organization.

