Sounders FC Eliminated from 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with 4-1 Loss to Cruz Azul Tuesday Night

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC with possession vs. Cruz Azul

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - Sounders FC fell 4-1 to Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Tuesday night in Mexico City in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action. Danny Musovski scored for Seattle in the 75th minute, but it was not enough to overcome four goals from the home side as the Rave Green were eliminated from the tournament. The result marks Seattle's first loss in the continental contest since 2018, ending a 13-match unbeaten streak, the longest of any MLS team in the competition's history.

Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to MLS action as it travels to St. Louis CITY on Saturday, March 15 at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle is eliminated from the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. 2025 marks the eighth time Sounders FC has competed in the tournament, and remains the only MLS team to win the continental competition (2022).

Seattle is 22-16-12 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action. Tonight's result ends its 13-match unbeaten streak, the longest of any MLS team in the tournament's history. Liga MX side Pumas UNAM holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak of any team at 23 matches from 1980-1992.

Cristian Roldan appeared in his 352nd match in all competitions tonight, tying Zach Scott for the most all-competition appearances by a field player in any era of club history.

Danny Musovski scored for Seattle in the 75th minute, his first goal in all competitions for the Rave Green this year. He scored two goals for Sounders FC in all competitions last year.

Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Saturday's match against LAFC, with Stefan Frei, Nouhou, Alex Roldan, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák replacing Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Pedro de la Vega, Danny Musovski and Paul Rothrock.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Cruz Azul 4

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Venue: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Referees: Oshane Nation

Assistants: Caleb Wales, Ojay Duhaney

Fourth Official: Steffon Dewar

VAR: Jesus Montero

Weather: 73 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

CAZ - Carlos Rodriguez (Gonzalo Piovi) 33'

CAZ - Angel Sepulveda (penalty) 71'

SEA - Danny Musovski 75'

CAZ - Luka Bezzana (Carlos Rotondi) 85'

CAZ - Jorge Sanchez (Mateusz Bogusz) 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CAZ - Carlos Rotondi (caution) 38'

CAZ - Carlos Rodriguez (caution) 45'+4'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 50'

CAZ - Mateusz Bogusz (caution) 80'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Georgi Minoungou 79'); Alex Roldan (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 79'), Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock 46'), Jesús Ferreira (Danny Leyva 64'), Albert Rusnák; Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 66')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Jonathan Bell, Stuart Hawkins, Cody Baker, João Paulo

Total shots: 5

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 5

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 1

Cruz Azul - Kevin Mier; Jorge Sanchez, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rotondi; Lorenzo Faravelli (Luka Bezzana 66'), Ignacio Rivero (Luis Gutierrez 75'), Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira, Mateusz Bogusz (Gabriel Fernandez 86'); Angel Sepulveda (Jesus Orozco 86')

Substitutes not used: Andres Gudino, Emmanuel Ochoa, Amaury Garcia, Carlos Vargas, Camilo Vargas, Amaury Morales, Bryan Gamboa

Total shots: 22

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 8

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 0

