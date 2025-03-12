Tigres Advance on Aggregate, 4-2

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati fell to Tigres UANL, 3-1, Tuesday night at Estadio Universitario in Mexico. Tigres won the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 fixture on aggregate, 4-2.

With the loss, the Orange and Blue are eliminated from the Champions Cup as Tigres advance to the Quarterfinals to face the winner of LA Galaxy and CS Herediano.

FC Cincinnati's Evander scored first in a moment of magic in the 18th minute, sparked by a brilliant run from Luca Orellano into the box to find Evander. The Brazilian netted his third goal in all competitions for Cincinnati.

The Orange and Blue held the lead through halftime, but three goals in less than 10 minutes from Tigres in the 64th (Ozziel Herrera), 69th (Juan Brunetta) and in the 72nd (Nicolas Ibañez) sunk Cincinnati's advancement hopes.

FC Cincinnati return to MLS play on Saturday, March 15 at Charlotte FC. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can listen to the match locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati move to 3-3-2 all-time against Liga MX opponents.

- Evander has netted a goal contribution in four of seven matches this season in all competitions.

- Pavel Bucha made his 50th appearance for FC Cincinnati Tuesday night. He has played in 50 out of a possible 52 matches for FC Cincinnati since the start of 2024, starting in 48 of them.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Tigres UANL

Date: March 11, 2025

Competition: Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, Second Leg

Venue: Estadio Universitario | San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico

Attendance: 27,992

Kickoff: 10:36 p.m. ET/8:36 p.m. CT

Weather: 72 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

TIG: 0-3-3

CIN: 1-0-1

TIG - Ozziel Herrera (Brunetta) 64', Juan Brunetta (Herrera) 69', Nicolas Ibañez (Gorriarán) 72'

CIN - Evander (Orellano) 18'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel, Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson (C), Gilberto Flores, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 87'), Pavel Bucha (Yuya Kubo 58'), Obinna Nwobodo, Evander (Gerardo Valenzuela 87'), Luca Orellano (Sergio Santos 81'), Kévin Denkey (Corey Baird 81')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Paul Walters, Tah Brian Anunga

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

TIG: Nahuel Guzman, Joaquim Henrique, Juan Jose Purata, Jesús Angulo (C), Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta, Jesús Garza, Sebastián Córdova (Fernando Gorriarán 46'), Javier Aquino, Marcelo Flores (Ozziel Herrera 61'), Nicolas Ibañez (Bernardo Parra Camacho 89')

Substitutes not used: Felipe Rodriguez, Fernando Tapia, Eduardo Tercero, Fernando Ordoñez, Raymundo Fulgencio, Vladimir Loroña, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Juan Pablo Vigón

Head Coach: Guido Pizarro

STATS SUMMARY: TIG/CIN

Shots: 14 / 6

Shots on Goal: 8 / 2

Saves: 1 / 5

Corner Kicks: 2 / 2

Fouls: 19 / 14

Offside: 6 / 1

Possession: 65 / 35

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 62'

CIN - Lukas Engel (Yellow Card) 83'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Hector Martinez

Ast. Referees: Walter Lopez, Christian Ramirez Soto

Fourth Official: Jefferson Escobar

