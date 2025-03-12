New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 12, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - All five Revolution Academy teams resumed MLS NEXT action last weekend. On Saturday, the Under-18s and Under-16s hosted Beachside SC, while the Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s visited New York City FC. On Sunday, the U-18s and U-16s welcomed Blau Weiss Gottschee to the Revolution Training Center, as the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s traveled to Cedar Stars.

The U-18s dueled Beachside SC to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, with Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) and Eli Ackerman (2008 - Natick, Mass.) each netting a goal. On Sunday, the U-18s fell to BW Gottschee, 3-1. Forward Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) tallied New England's lone goal in the match.

Also at home on Saturday, the U-16s fell to Beachside, 2-1. Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.) recorded his first goal of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT spring season. On Sunday, the U-16s earned a narrow 3-2 victory over BW Gottschee. Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) completed a brace, while Kaleb De Oliveira (2009 - Somerville, Mass.) also contributed to the scoring.

The U-15s fell to New York City FC, 4-2, on Saturday, with Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) and Alejandro Garza (2010 - Hartford, Conn.) both finding the scoresheet for New England. On Sunday, the U-15s edged out Cedar Stars, 2-1. Garza and Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) each recorded a goal, while Bayron Morales-Vega (2010 - Framingham, Mass.) registered two assists.

The U-14s defeated New York City FC, 5-1, on Saturday, as De Almeida led New England's attack with a hat trick. Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) tallied a goal and two assists, while Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) closed the scoring. On Sunday, the U-14s battled Cedar Stars to a 1-1 draw, as Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) netted the Revolution's lone goal. Also on the road, the U-13s fell to New York City FC, 1-0, on Saturday. On Sunday, the U-13s fell to Cedar Stars, 4-0.

Back in MLS NEXT action this weekend, the U-18s and U-16s take on Atlanta United at the Revolution Training Center on Saturday, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s visit Beachside SC. On Sunday, the U-16s host Connecticut United FC. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Beachside SC U-18s

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Beachside SC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Robert Nichols III) 11'

BCH - 34'

NE - Eli Ackerman 57'

BCH - 60'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Sage Kinner, Eli Ackerman, Aidan Reilly, Josh Poulson (Bryan Norena 46'); Edwin Flores (Giuseppe Ciampa 60'), Javaun Mussenden (Enzo Goncalves 80'), Robert Nichols III; Jordi Tornberg Ayala, Grant Emerhi, Cristiano Carlos (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 90').

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. BW Gottschee U-18s

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, BW Gottschee 3

Scoring Summary:

BWG - 9'

BWG - 69'

BWG - 87'

NE - Grant Emerhi 90'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Sage Kinner, Enzo Goncalves (Cristiano Carlos 75'), Aidan Reilly, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas; Bryan Norena (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 62'), Josh Partal (Josh Poulson 62'), Edwin Flores; Robert Nichols III (Aaron Ineh 75'), Cliff-Grova Rwabira, Grant Emerhi.

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga, Sheridan McNish, Giuseppe Ciampa.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Beachside SC U-16s

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, Beachside SC 2

Scoring Summary:

BCH - 16'

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala 34'

BCH - 40'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Alex Glassman (Kauan De Campos 46'), Josh Macedo, Edon Zharku, Isaiah Claverie (Aarin Prajapati 46'); Levi Katsell (Kaisei Korytoski 60'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Chris Scott (Jonathan Cante 76'); Kaleb De Oliveira (Simon Medina 60'), Judah Siqueira, Paolo Tornberg Ayala.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Lucas Aquino.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. BW Gottschee U-16s

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, BW Gottschee 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Levi Katsell) 23'

BWG - 35'

BWG - 82'

NE - Kaleb De Oliveira (Aarin Prajapati) 84'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Penalty Kick) 90'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Lucas Aquino, Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell, Judah Siqueira, Kaisei Korytoski; Simon Medina, Jonathan Cante, Paolo Tornberg Ayala.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Lucas Aquino.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. NYCFC U-15s

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - St. John's University

New England Revolution 2, NYCFC 4

Scoring Summary:

NYC - 7'

NE - Shifaq Fazl 21'

NE - Alejandro Garza (Lucas Pereira) 39'

NYC - 48'

NYC - 53'

NYC - 78'

Revolution U-15s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Andersen, Alex Lewis, Niaz Sacirbey (Makai Harr 40'), Tobin Farmer; Frankie Caruso (Alex Gomes 60'), Logan Azar (Jesse Ebere 50'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Davi Pereira 50'); Lucas Pereira, Shifaq Fazl (Jude Chisholm 60'), Alejandro Garza (Musah Adamu 60').

Substitutes Not Used: Mason Yang.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Cedar Stars Academy U-15s

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Fairleigh Dickenson University

New England Revolution 2, Cedar Stars 1

Scoring Summary:

CED - 40'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Bayron Morales-Vega) 64'

NE - Alejandro Garza (Bayron Morales-Vega) 70'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang; Jude Chisholm, Makai Harr, Niaz Sacirbey (Alex Lewis 40'), Tobin Farmer (Stefan Gorea 40'); Alex Gomes (Frankie Caruso 40'), Jesse Ebere (Logan Azar 50'), Davi Pereira; Lucas Pereira (Bayron Morales-Vega 50'), Shifaq Fazl (Alejandro Garza 60'), Rikelme De Almeida.

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. NYCFC U-14s

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Queens College

New England Revolution 5, NYCFC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Kai Nielsen) 24'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Landon Ho Sang) 25'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Arthur Bernardino) 26'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Arthur Bernardino) 37'

NYC - 50'

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Shayne Dos Santos) 64'

Revolution U-14s: Zach LaPierre; Thierry Maurer (JP Munko 40'), Vaughn Scholz, Asher Bremser, Stefan Gorea (Jason Kamerzel-Smith 60'), Andrew Hsu (Hans Merten 70'), Kai Nielsen (Brennan McWeeney 60'), Hans Marten (Shayne Dos Santons 40'), Rikelme De Almeida (Boston Kahoalii 40'), Landon Ho Sang (Navayush Gurung 60'), Arthur Bernardino (Rikelme De Almeida 70').

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Cedar Stars U-14s

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Fairleigh Dickinson University

New England Revolution 1, Cedar Stars 1

Scoring Summary:

CED - 35'

NE - Musah Adamu 60'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; JP Munko, Vaughn Scholz, Asher Bremser, Jason Kamerzel-Smith (Thierry Maurer 40'), Brennan McWeeney (Andrew Hsu 60'), Shayne Dos Santos (Hans Marten 40'), Boston Kahoalii (Kai Nielsen 60'), Navayush Gurung, Landon Ho Sang (Arthur Bernardino 60'), Musa Adamu.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. NYCFC U-13s

Saturday, March 8,, 2025 - Queens College

New England Revolution 0, NYCFC 1

Scoring Summary:

NYC - 57'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Enrique Rosado, Darragh Nugent, Vik Chitnis, Juju Gomez (Ayden Gomes 50'); Asher Cotter, Luca Cicione (Sami Chao 50'), Marlito Quijada; Lucas Williams (Nolan Nairn 50'), Drake Roberts (Gavin Rybak 50'), Jayden Lefter (Noah Alcin 50').

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Cedar Stars U-13s

Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Fairleigh Dickinson University

New England Revolution 0, Cedar Stars 4

Scoring Summary:

CED - 36'

CED - 53'

CED - 67'

CED - 73'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomes, Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado (Vik Chitnis 35'), Juju Gomez; Asher Cotter, Luca Cicione (Marlito Quijada 35'), Sami Chao; Nolan Nairn (Lucas Willaims 50'), Gavin Rybak (Drake Roberts 50'), Noah Alcin (Jayden Lefter 50').

