Revolution Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Called up to Nigeria Men's National Team
March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has been called-up to the Nigeria Men's National Team for this month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Yusuf and the Super Eagles will travel to face Rwanda on Friday, March 21 (12:00 p.m. ET) at Stade Amahoro in Kigali, before hosting Zimbabwe at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Tuesday, March 25 (12:00 p.m.).
Yusuf has started all three games for the Revolution to begin his second MLS season, and first full campaign, with New England. Since arriving from Belgian club Royal Antwerp FC, where he won the 2023 Belgian Pro League title, as well as Belgian Cup and Belgian Super Cup titles, Yusuf has made 10 MLS appearances, starting eight, with two assists.
The Kano, Nigeria native has earned seven caps with Nigeria, including two in World Cup qualifiers in June 2024. His most recent appearance for the national team came in Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Rwanda on Nov. 18, 2024. The 24-year-old central midfielder debuted for the Super Eagles in January 2024 and has also featured three times in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Through four of 10 matchdays in FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, manager Éric Chelle's Nigeria squad currently sits fifth in the six-team Group C, with an 0-1-3 record (3 pts.). Their first opponent in this window, Rwanda, currently leads the group with a 2-1-1 mark (7 pts.), while Zimbabwe is last in the group at 0-2-2 (2 pts.).
Yusuf will depart to join Nigeria after the Revolution's away match at New York City FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Yankee Stadium this Saturday, March 15. The Revolution will then have next weekend off during the March international window. Watch Saturday's contest on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with coverage in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
