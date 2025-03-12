LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 4-2 Aggregate Goal Series Win

LAFC secured its third-ever berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, after winning the home-and-away aggregate goal series 4-2. LAFC held a 3-0 aggregate goal lead going into the second leg of the Round of 16 series following its win against the Crew at home last week. After a goal by Denis Bouanga in the final seconds, LAFC secured the total series win despite Columbus getting out to an early 2-0 lead in the second leg.

The Black & Gold will next face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Inter Miami CF and Cavalier FC of the Jamaica Premier League. Miami currently leads that matchup 2-0 on aggregate.

Columbus opened the scoring early in the match when Diego Rossi sent a cross into the Black & Gold's box in the 10th minute, which Jacen Russell-Rowe volleyed into the net.

The Crew doubled their lead in the 45th minute when Rossi was able to convert a penalty kick past LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris was magnificent throughout the game, facing 22 total shots and making five huge saves, including a diving save off the line in the 66th minute on a shot by Max Arfsten.

The second half remained scoreless until the final seconds of the match. As Columbus were pushing for the equalizing goal, Cengiz Ünder stole the ball off a Crew defender near midfield and sparked a counterattack. As he ran through on goal, he slipped the ball to Denis Bouanga, who calmly placed the ball passed the Crew keeper in the 96th minute to punch LAFC's ticket to the quarterfinals as the aggregate goal series winner (4-2).

The Black & Gold returns to MLS regular season action this weekend when the club hosts Austin FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes, as well as 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.

