10th Anniversary: Historic Home Opener 2015

Jason Kreis had a simple message for his New York City FC players ahead of the Club's first-ever home opener in March 2015:

"Enjoy the moment," Jason Kreis told his players as goalkeeper Josh Saunders recalled.

A week earlier, City had been minutes from victory in their MLS debut, only to see Brazilian superstar Kaká's late free kick snatch it away. That disappointing draw against Orlando City only fueled the anticipation for their first match at Yankee Stadium. A new team in a new city-it was a chance to make history.

Such an occasion was always bound to bring pressure, but was it easy to tune it out once game day arrived?

"For me, it was, because I always loved coming out onto the field," Saunders said. "So coming out there, being in Yankee Stadium, and just relishing the moment-being part of a club's first home game-getting a sense of the stadium's energy and what the city would provide."

For some players, the weight of New York's expectations felt natural. Defender Chris Wingert was born in the city and raised on Long Island. He'd spent over a decade in MLS, but this was different. Alongside fellow New Yorker Jason Hernandez, he was determined to defend their home with pride.

"We had a handful of New Yorkers on the team," Wingert said. "My dad was a massive Yankee fan his whole life. He grew up in Tarrytown, in Westchester, going to all these Yankee games. For him to come watch me play at Yankee Stadium, our home field, [was special]."

Standing in City's way was a formidable opponent. The Revolution, fresh off an Eastern Conference Championship, boasted talent across the board, including U.S. internationals Lee Nguyen and Juan Agudelo. One man in City's game day squad knew the opposition well-striker Patrick Mullins. He had spent the 2014 season with New England, reaching MLS Cup before falling to the LA Galaxy. Now, in just his second match as a New York City FC player, he was facing old teammates in a new kit, eager to make the most of his opportunity.

"I found out [I'd be joining New York City FC] just a few days after finishing the season with New England," Mullins said. "When I found out, I was excited. It was a special game for many reasons. I was playing with teammates from my past team, so that's always emotional, but then also a part of a new team and a new club in New York City FC, in its first-ever home game. There were a lot of emotions."

Gray skies loomed overhead, but inside Yankee Stadium, the atmosphere was electric. The NYPD and FDNY formed a tunnel of honor for the players to walk through, while New Yorker Ashanti delivered a stirring national anthem, enhancing the moment. As the opening whistle blew, New York City FC announced itself to its home fans.

Within minutes, Adam Nemec tested Revs goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, nearly finding the breakthrough. Then, in the 19th minute, the home crowd got what they had come to see-the first home goal in New York City FC history. Scored by David Villa.

"You don't want to get too emotional because it's your job to keep the ball out of the net," Saunders said of the opening goal. "It was exciting, but it was another moment. You get excited and then pull yourself right back because there's a lot more time to go."

New England responded, sparked into life. Jay Heaps' side probed, and in searching for an equalizer, presented a great chance for Agudelo.

"You have to be ready at a moment's notice," Saunders said.

His thundering header looked destined for the net until Saunders denied him with an instinctive save, smothering the rebound to quell the danger.

"He was incredible for us that year," Wingert said of Saunders. "There were definitely games where we were really under it, and he was awesome."

Saunders' crucial stop ensured City carried their 1-0 lead into halftime. "The rest of the team feeds off your energy as a goalkeeper," Saunders explained. "If you keep a team in the game, you bring that energy level back up. It provided energy for the group."

City continued their high-energy play into the second half, and in the 66th minute, the game took a major turn in their favor thanks to substitute Khiry Shelton. The rookie, on the field for barely a minute, exploded into action by chasing down a long clearance from Saunders. Shelton beat José Gonçalves to the ball, forcing the defender into a desperate challenge-an act that earned him a straight red card.

Still, City wanted breathing room-and found it in the closing minutes. Less than a minute after entering the match, Mullins made history. A perfectly placed cross from Villa found him at the back post-one touch, one finish, and one roaring celebration later, City doubled their lead.

"As a forward, you have to be in positions where you're anticipating a chance will arrive," Mullins said. "The instructions were to bring the qualities I had but, first and foremost, make sure I maintained the level already in the game."

"The breath you were holding in your lungs, you were able to let out a little bit," Saunders said of the second goal. "It was a godsend from Patrick to be able to put that ball away, but there was still a job to be done."

The final whistle brought rau celebrations and a declaration: a new club had arrived in New York and recorded its first victory for the Five Boroughs.

"Sharing that moment with all the guys, and then also the city, was really where my head was at," Saunders said. "Sharing that with the city was important. I think it came full circle-from the message at the beginning of the game to the end. It was really special."

For Wingert, the win was personal. Friends and family filled the stands, a reminder of how far he had come, and how deeply this moment resonated. He left the field but not the moment, climbing into the stands to celebrate with those who had supported his journey to this point.

"I can honestly tell you, it's one of the highlights of my whole career," he said. "I don't know, 150-200 people showed up from Long Island, where I grew up, and some of my closest friends. I went up into the stands, and I have photos of us. I still have my jersey on, and I was up in the stands, seeing all the guys and giving them a hug."

Now, as the 10th anniversary of that moment approaches, those who experienced it firsthand have the chance to reflect-and for many, to feel grateful for the role they played that day.

"I think it was an honor to be part of that because it laid the building blocks for what the club is today," Saunders said. "I look at it this way-any time you can play football in a stadium where there are paying fans, it's a privilege. I enjoyed every moment of it, and I'm very grateful for the support we were given from the city."

