LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Tommy Musto and Forward Sean Karani to Short-Term Agreements from Ventura County FC
March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has forward Sean Karani and signed midfielder Tommy Musto to Short-Term Agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg match against C.S. Herediano tonight, Wednesday, March 12 (7:30 p.m. PT; FS1, ViX).
Karani, 24, made his LA Galaxy debut in the first leg Round of 16 match against C.S. Herediano on March 5. Karani recorded six goals and two assists in 31 matches played (26 starts) across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, U.S. Open Cup) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 campaign. In 2023, Karani tallied six goals and one assist in 19 appearances (12 starts) for UCLA. Prior to his time with the Bruins, Karani played three seasons at Temple University (2019-22), where he notched eight goals and 10 assists in 40 matches played (38 starts) for the Owls. The Wichita, Kan., native attended Sporting Kansas City's Academy and tallied an assist in four appearances (0 starts) for Swope Park Rangers in the USL Championship during the 2018 season. In 12 appearances (8 starts) for Swope Park during the 2019 USL Championship Regular Season, Karani logged one assist.
Musto, 21, tallied three assists in 29 career appearances (25 starts) in two seasons played with MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC2 (2023-24). Musto was signed to an MLS contract with LAFC on May 29, 2024. The Makawao, Hawaii, native made one appearance (0 starts) for LAFC in a 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match on May 21, 2024. He is the 13th MLS player from Hawaii in league history.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Tommy Musto and forward Sean Karani to Short-Term Agreements from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on March 12, 2025.
Sean Karani
Position: Forward
Height: 5-8
Weight: 155
Date Of Birth: Dec. 14, 2000
Age: 24
Birthplace: Wichita, Kan.
Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)
Citizenship: USA
Tommy Musto
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-8
Weight: 160
Date Of Birth: Nov. 10, 2003
Age: 21
Birthplace: Makawao, Hawaii
Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)
Citizenship: USA
