Charlotte FC Acquire Defender Souleyman Doumbia on Loan from Standard Liège

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired defender Souleyman Doumbia on loan until December 31, 2025, from Belgian side Standard Liège.

The move is pending receipt of a P-1 visa and ITC. Doumbia will occupy an international roster slot on the Club's 2025 roster.

"Left back was one of the positions we needed to strengthen this transfer window, and we're delighted to welcome Souleyman to Charlotte FC," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He brings experience from top European leagues like Ligue 1 and the Belgian Pro League, and his versatility and technical ability makes him a great addition to our back line."

The Ivory Coast international and Paris Saint-Germain academy product joined Standard Liège following a successful three-and-a-half-year spell at Ligue 1 side Angers SCO where he made 87 appearances across all competitions.

Upon graduating the PSG academy, Doumbia moved to Bari in the Italian second division. A move to Grasshoppers Club Zurich, where he was teammates with current Charlotte FC midfielder Djibril Diani, was his first spell of consistent first team minutes at the professional level.

He made 52 appearances for Grasshoppers and earned a move to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, where he won the 2019 Coupe de France.

Doumbia featured for the youth teams of the Ivory Coast before making his full senior debut in June 2019. The left back has made 8 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was teammates with forward Wilfried Zaha at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquire defender Souleyman Doumbia on loan until December 31, 2025, from Belgian side Standard Liège.

Name: Souleyman Doumbia

Postion: Defender

Height: 5'9"

Date of Birth: September 24, 1996

Age: 28

Hometown: Paris, France

Last Club: Standard Liége

