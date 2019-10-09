Mavericks Open 11th Season this Weekend, Home Opener Saturday

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season of play this weekend, opening the 2019-20 ECHL regular season against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma Friday night before returning home for their Home Opener against the Indy Fuel Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Community Blood Center.

Join the Mavericks for an opening night spectacle featuring pyrotechnics, an intermission performance by the world famous Red Panda Acrobat, the debut of brand new, massive 75-foot endzone video boards and a postgame skate with the entire Mavericks team.

Tickets start at $12, but seats for Saturday's game are limited as the game is expected to be sold out. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

The 2019-20 season will be the Mavericks 11th season of professional hockey, tying them with the Kansas City Blades (1990-2001, International Hockey League) as the longest tenured professional hockey team in the history of Kansas City.

