Solar Bears Announce 2019-20 Season-Opening Roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced their Season-Opening Roster ahead of their eighth season of play in the ECHL. Orlando opens the 2019-20 season, presented by XYMOPrint, against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Fans can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Saturday's game.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to two (2) players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

In order for the Solar Bears to ensure compliancy with ECHL roster rules, Orlando has made the following adjustments to the team's roster:

Forward Jake Jackson has been released from his tryout agreement and has been signed to a Standard Player Contract

Defenseman Austin McEneny has been traded to the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations

Forward Jackson Playfair has been released

Orlando Solar Bears 2019-20 Season-Opening Roster

Forwards:

Jake Jackson [R]

Ivan Kosorenkov [AHL-SJ]

Tristin Langan [R, AHL-SJ]

Chris LeBlanc

Ryan Lohin [R, NHL-TB]

Jake Marchment

Colby McAuley

Pierre-Luc Mercier

Trevor Olson

Brent Pedersen

Marcus Vela [AHL-SJ]

Defensemen:

Taylor Doherty [V]

Cody Donaghey

Alexander Kuqali

Kevin Lohan

Mike Monfredo [V]

Matthew Spencer [NHL-TB]

Goaltenders:

Zachary Fucale [AHL-SYR]

Spencer Martin [NHL-TB]

Zach Sawchenko [AHL-SJ]

Reserve:

Dylan Fitze (F)

Alexey Lipanov (F) [R, NHL-TB]

Injured Reserve:

Tyler Bird (F)

Jimmy Lodge (F)

Key:

[V] = Veteran (Has at least 260 regular season games of professional experience in qualifying leagues as of the start of the 2019-20 season)

[R] = Rookie

[NHL-TB] = NHL Tampa Bay Lightning contract

[AHL-SYR] = AHL Syracuse Crunch contract

[AHL-SJ] = AHL San Jose Barracuda contract

The Solar Bears will continue to hold on-ice practice sessions this week at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den at 10 a.m. each morning. All practice sessions are open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

