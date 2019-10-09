Cyclones Make Pair of Transactions

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have made a pair of moves, signing rookie forward Cody Milan to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season, and acquiring defenseman Scott Dornbrock from the Rapid City Rush, in exchange for Future Considerations.

A native of Orchard Lake, MI, Milan is coming off a successful career at Michigan State University, where he appeared in 122 games and accounted for 16 goals and 37 assists in that span. After recording just 12 points (3g, 9a) in his first two seasons, the 6-1, 205lbs winger exploded for 41 points (13g, 28a) during his junior and senior seasons, and was also named an assistant captain during his senior season last year.

Prior to his collegiate career, Milan played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) appearing in 141 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede and Tri-City Storm and totaling 16 goals and 26 assists, along with 141 minutes in penalties.

Dornbrock joins the Cyclones after splitting the 2018-19 season between the Jacksonville IceMen and Reading Royals, accounting for a goal and 12 assists in 39 games during his rookie campaign. He also racked up 25 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Harper Woods, MI, native spent four years at Miami (OH) University, skating in 139 games and accounting for 35 points (6g, 29a) and registering 98 penalty minutes. The 6-3, 229lbs rearguard recorded a career-high three goals and 10 assists during his junior year of 2016-17, which was third on the team amongst defensemen.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones open the season with FIRST FACE-OFF on Saturday, October 12, against the Wheeling Nailers, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.