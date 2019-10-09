Royals Add Lawville to Sales Team

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Wednesday Jenna Lawville has been hired as a ticket sales and retention specialist ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season, pres. by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan.

A Lock Haven University graduate with a B.S. in Sports Administration, Lawville joins the Royals after serving as a group sales assistant for the Reading Fightin Phils. In addition to her sales role, Lawville helped manage hospitality events in suites and luxury boxes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"I'm excited to join the Royals and wanted to continue working in sports after my positive experience with baseball this summer," Lawville said. "Going from one season to the next will allow me to stay involved with my sales contacts in Berks County in order to help the Royals 'Restore The Roar' this season."

While at Lockhaven, Lawville was a student assistant for the university's sports media department, writing articles to cover the school's athletic teams.

Originally from Upper Darby, PA, Lawville now resides in Lancaster County.

Reading opens the season with three games at the Newfoundland Growlers: Oct. 11, Oct. 12 and Oct. 15 (all 5:30 p.m. EST puck drops). Coverage of all three games is available to watch on BCTV (Channel 15 Comcast, Channel 19 Service Electric) and listen to on mixlr.com/readingroyals.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

Reading's new five-game mini-plan includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

