Oilers Deal Kromm to Walleye

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Wednesday the trading of forward Alex Kromm to the Toledo Walleye in exchange for future considerations.

Kromm, 27, enters the year coming off a career-best season, registering career highs in goals (8), assists (12), points (24), PIM (90), games played (62) and plus-minus (12).

The 5'11, 185 lbs. forward finished second in PIM earned in an Oilers' sweater last season, and he appeared in six postseason games for the team before suffering an injury.

Prior to his time in Tulsa, Kromm spent time with the Rapid City Rush and Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, playing in 68 games between the two teams. Kromm also played 39 games in the SPHL for the Columbus Cottonmouths.

The Penticton, BC native played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, compiling 48 points (19G, 29A) in 111 games for the Pointers. Kromm capped off his college career with a Division 3 National Championship in his senior season.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

