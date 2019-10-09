Steelheads Acquire Forward Brett Supinski from Maine Mariners
October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Brett Supinski from the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.
Supinski, 24, is entering his first full professional season after completing his collegiate career with Union College during the 2018-29 season, tallying nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points through 38 games. In his four-year career, the Collegeville, Penn. product produced 35 goals and 73 assists for 108 points through 135 games, becoming the 17th player in team history to reach the 100-point plateau while being named ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team in all four seasons. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward made his professional debut with the Ontario Reign (AHL), playing two games to conclude the 2018-19 season.
The Steelheads open the 2019-20 regular season against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket".
The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 9, 2019
- Mariners Trade Supinski to Idaho - Maine Mariners
- Mavericks Open 11th Season this Weekend, Home Opener Saturday - Kansas City Mavericks
- WJBX News, Talk & More Returns as Broadcast Home of the 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Brett Supinski from Maine Mariners - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Captains Named for 2019-20 Season - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Deal Kromm to Walleye - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Make Deals Prior to Season - Toledo Walleye
- Americans and Norfolk Make Four-Player Deal - Allen Americans
- 12th Annual Rush Season Ticket Holder Party Announced - Rapid City Rush
- Killins and Kallgren Sent to Rush from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Make Pair of Transactions - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Watch Party on October 12 at Dave & Buster's - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Add Lawville to Sales Team - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.