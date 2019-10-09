Steelheads Acquire Forward Brett Supinski from Maine Mariners

October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Brett Supinski from the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Supinski, 24, is entering his first full professional season after completing his collegiate career with Union College during the 2018-29 season, tallying nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points through 38 games. In his four-year career, the Collegeville, Penn. product produced 35 goals and 73 assists for 108 points through 135 games, becoming the 17th player in team history to reach the 100-point plateau while being named ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team in all four seasons. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward made his professional debut with the Ontario Reign (AHL), playing two games to conclude the 2018-19 season.

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 regular season against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket".

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.