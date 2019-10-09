WJBX News, Talk & More Returns as Broadcast Home of the 'Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - With the season opener slated for this weekend, the Florida Everblades announced on Wednesday that WJBX News, Talk & More will once again serve as the radio home of the Everblades for the 2019-20 season.

This will mark the fourth consecutive season that WJBX will be the broadcast outlet of Everblades hockey. With three frequencies to maximize coverage of Everblades games, WJBX can be found on 101.5 FM (Bonita Springs/Naples), 104.3 FM (Fort Myers) and AM 770. In addition to airing games locally in Southwest Florida, WJBX can also be streamed at wjbxnewstalk.com.

WJBX News, Talk & More is owned and operated by the Beasley Broadcasting Group Inc. of Southwest Florida. Beasley Broadcasting studios are based in Estero, Florida.

"Beasley Broadcasting is a great partner of ours and we are grateful for their continued support of the Everblades," said Chris Palin, the Executive Vice President of Business Development for the Everblades. "WJBX provides multiple outlets for our fans to catch the Everblades on the air and follow the team while they are on the road."

Dan Corcoran will return for his second season as the "Voice of the Everblades" and will call all 72 regular season games.

Fans can find a link to the online stream of every Everblades broadcast by clicking on the 'Listen' tab under 'Fan Zone' on floridaeverblades.com.

Additionally, fans can watch games through an ECHL TV subscription. For more information on ECHL TV packages, visit echl.tv.

The Everblades start the regular season with a pair of road games against the Norfolk Admirals this weekend. Faceoff is slated for 7:35 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

