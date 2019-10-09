WJBX News, Talk & More Returns as Broadcast Home of the 'Blades
October 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - With the season opener slated for this weekend, the Florida Everblades announced on Wednesday that WJBX News, Talk & More will once again serve as the radio home of the Everblades for the 2019-20 season.
This will mark the fourth consecutive season that WJBX will be the broadcast outlet of Everblades hockey. With three frequencies to maximize coverage of Everblades games, WJBX can be found on 101.5 FM (Bonita Springs/Naples), 104.3 FM (Fort Myers) and AM 770. In addition to airing games locally in Southwest Florida, WJBX can also be streamed at wjbxnewstalk.com.
WJBX News, Talk & More is owned and operated by the Beasley Broadcasting Group Inc. of Southwest Florida. Beasley Broadcasting studios are based in Estero, Florida.
"Beasley Broadcasting is a great partner of ours and we are grateful for their continued support of the Everblades," said Chris Palin, the Executive Vice President of Business Development for the Everblades. "WJBX provides multiple outlets for our fans to catch the Everblades on the air and follow the team while they are on the road."
Dan Corcoran will return for his second season as the "Voice of the Everblades" and will call all 72 regular season games.
Fans can find a link to the online stream of every Everblades broadcast by clicking on the 'Listen' tab under 'Fan Zone' on floridaeverblades.com.
Additionally, fans can watch games through an ECHL TV subscription. For more information on ECHL TV packages, visit echl.tv.
The Everblades start the regular season with a pair of road games against the Norfolk Admirals this weekend. Faceoff is slated for 7:35 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 9, 2019
- Mariners Trade Supinski to Idaho - Maine Mariners
- Mavericks Open 11th Season this Weekend, Home Opener Saturday - Kansas City Mavericks
- WJBX News, Talk & More Returns as Broadcast Home of the 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Brett Supinski from Maine Mariners - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Captains Named for 2019-20 Season - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Deal Kromm to Walleye - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Make Deals Prior to Season - Toledo Walleye
- Americans and Norfolk Make Four-Player Deal - Allen Americans
- 12th Annual Rush Season Ticket Holder Party Announced - Rapid City Rush
- Killins and Kallgren Sent to Rush from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Make Pair of Transactions - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Watch Party on October 12 at Dave & Buster's - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Add Lawville to Sales Team - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- WJBX News, Talk & More Returns as Broadcast Home of the 'Blades
- Everblades Add Dehner, Trade Lammon, Hudon to Allen
- Florida Earns Comeback Win in OT to Finish Preseason
- Preview: Preseason Wraps up with Saturday Tilt against Solar Bears
- 'Blades Rally Falls Short in Preseason Opener